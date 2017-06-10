News

Guy Chucks GoPro on Stage at Coachella and Scores Killer Footage

Generally speaking, throwing things at the stage during a concert is a bad idea. It's how you lose your shoes or get mud hucked at you by a guy named Billie Joe. But one one dude at Coachella proved conventional thought wrong -- and reaped surprising benefits after throwing his GoPro onstage.

Rather than ending in GoPro pieces scattered on the floor, when YouTube user Samuel Garza threw his camera on stage at Coachella, the lead singer of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros caught it and then filmed fantastic footage. Obviously, the GoPro was later returned, which gave Garza incredible, first-person video you'd otherwise never get to experience.

The resulting video will make you want to chuck your GoPro... until you remember it'll end badly about 99% of the time. This Reddit user's prediction of the future sounds about right:

Comment from discussion I threw my GoPro on stage at Coachella..

