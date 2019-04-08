These Dudes Tricked a McDonald’s Self-Order Kiosk Into Giving up Free Burgers

There is no feeling quite like getting free food when you’re not expecting it. You’re probably not going to convince a fast food employee to hand over a burger and fries for free, but maybe you can game the system when it comes to robots. An Australian man figured that out, when he popped into a McDonald’s and placed an order at the self-serve kiosk. Robots may be coming for our jobs, but they’re not quite smarter than humans yet.
In a video (above) posted by an Aussie hamburglar, a man and a friend can be seen ordering 10 $1 burgers. The duo customize their order, removing the beef patty and cutting the cost by $1.11 -- 11 cents more than each burger cost in the first place. The kiosk then credits the pair $1, which they applied to their order of an 11th burger, this time with the patty. The pair celebrate their victory, showing off their bounty.
While this is a small financial win, you have to wonder what happened to all those extra meatless burger buns they ended up with. Hopefully, they didn’t go to waste.
Unsurprisingly, Australian McDonald’s locations have caught on to this little loophole and fixed it, according to a report from The Takeout. Probably because the video went viral with more than a million views on YouTube. Surely another will crop up eventually, but in the meantime McDonald’s lovers down under will have to pay full price for their meals.
It’s not clear if this little trick works at McDonald’s in the United States. We’re not suggesting you go out and try it, but if you do maybe don’t post about it on YouTube and ruin the secret. Either way, a buck is a small price to pay for a burger anyway.
This Restaurant Serves a Rainbow of Indian Wraps
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.