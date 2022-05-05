Gwar's Day Off in Richmond, Virginia Is a Terrible Tour of Its Creepiest Landmarks

Things to Do

Belle Isle Prison

Gwar used to absolutely adore this place back when it was a functioning prison. It was a "big field of gangrene" during the Civil War, said Techno Destructo. "It was great," he added.

It used to be an open-air prison where prisoners would die from exposure or from trying to swim away.

Now, it's just a big open field, which is just "totally boring." There's a BMX track, and people come here to sunbathe by the James River. Of course, they still need to watch out for Techno Destructo and his saw. He loves flying down from the sky and cutting people's heads off as he goes.

The Church Hill Tunnel

As his name suggests, Bonesnapper the Cave Troll is, in fact, a cave troll. According to the band members, he's also the one who discovered the gory history behind this tunnel.

Bonesnapper recalls that years and years ago, the tunnel needed some fixing because of its old age, so a train was introduced inside to get the work done. Yet, the unstable tunnel caved in, and ended up killing everyone inside. All the bodies and the train, though, remained trapped there, as it was impossible to get them out. And that's how the tunnel became infested with ghosts.

Balsac said that as they were sealing the tunnel up, a horrible creature came crawling out of the wreckage. "They said it was a vampire," he explained. "So they started chasing it down towards the James River. It ended up in Hollywood Cemetery at the mausoleum of WW Pool, who is a known Satanist and…"

"Local vampire!" chimed in Bonesnapper.

"So, [Hollywood Cemetery] has got to be the next place you go visit," recommended Balsac.

Hollywood Cemetery

According to Gwar, a cemetery is a great way to get to know a city. "You learn a lot by how they respect the dead," said Techno Destructo. "How big the monuments are, that's how awesome of a city you're talking about."

Besides being the afterlife home to many soldiers and a couple of presidents, Hollywood Cemetery is also where Oderus Urungus, the late lead vocalist of Gwar, lies. His band members said his memorial is just a giant rock in the ground. "Oderus was a rocker," noted Bonesnapper. "And now he's under a rock."

"He wanted to actually have a life-sized statue of himself that women could come and have sex with after his disappearance," said Balsac. Fans visiting Oderus' grave bring all sorts of objects to honor him. The most popular one is bottles of Jägermeister liquor, but if you ask Techno Destructo, he'll tell you to bring "cold, hard cash."

Places to Eat & Drink

Gwar Bar

The Gwar Bar in Richmond is a dump, and the band loves it. "We're keeping Richmond sketchy," said Bonesnapper.

When you're at the Gwar Bar, you should definitely get a Gwar beer. While you're sipping on it, feel free to look around at all the weird and oddly cool décor of the place. Flattus Maximus' guitar and Oderus Urungus' sword are both on display at the bar, as well as a bunch of monster-looking heads and creepy ornaments. "All these are people we killed," said Bonesnapper proudly.

If you get hungry, the band recommends you try the Bacon-Executioner House Ground Meat Burger at the Gwar Bar, which comes with all-thing bacon, like deep fried bacon and bacon mayonnaise.