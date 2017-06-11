Gwyneth Paltrow's Beauty Secret: Get Stung by Swarms of Bees

At some point, Gwyneth Paltrow transformed from the ebullient, revered star of films like Sliding Doors and Shakespeare in Love to the bougie GOOP queen who doles out health advice on par with Cosmo's sex advice. It's been a gradual descent, and while she's still plenty talented, Paltrow's newest tip isn't just haughty; it's painful.
In a new interview published by The New York Times, the Oscar-winning actress details how she's a self-proclaimed guinea pig when it comes to health and beauty. As the article states, GOOP is where "New Age meets wellness meets urban bourgeoisie," and aside from producing content, Paltrow's now producing her own makeup and skin-care lines. She delves into her personal preferences on hair, fragrance, and skin-care products, but the best nugget comes near the end under "Other Services."
"I’ve been stung by bees. It’s a thousands of years old treatment called apitherapy. People use it to get rid of inflammation and scarring. It’s actually pretty incredible if you research it. But, man, it’s painful. I haven’t done cryotherapy yet, but I do want to try that."
It's not entirely surprising the GOOP queen would resort to bee stings in the name of beauty. Hell, this is a woman who advocates vagina steaming and eats shakes made with sex dust for breakfast. As the American Apitherapy Society (it's a thing) would tell you, apitherapy involves not just stings, but "encompasses the use of bee hive products including honey, pollen, propolis, royal jelly and bee venom." But as the Telegraph explains, Paltrow did what's called "Bee Venom Therapy," which involves pissing off bees so they sting some trigger point on the body. The rub is, nothing about bee stings has been scientifically proven to benefit the sting-ee.
Really, though, all anybody cares about (including me) is the idea that a rich lady would pay to have bees sting her to look better. I got stung by a bee in the face for free when I was 3 years old. I cried a lot at the time and assure you I am no more attractive than I would have been if I weren't stung. Then again, someone turned botulism into a face-freezing beauty injection, so what the hell do I know?
In the end, it seems unlikely hordes of humans will begin being stung by swarms of bees in the name of beauty. Please do not try this if you're not sure if you're allergic to bee stings. But at the very least, "apitherapy" is sure to spike in Google searches as it never has before, and perhaps decades from now, we can all thank the female lead of The Pallbearer for single-handedly saving the honey bee population, albeit inadvertently.
Plus, we get to make fun of Gwyneth Paltrow for having too much time and money on her hands.
Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor. He was last stung by a bee while working at a liquor store. That was 12 years ago. Follow him @ryanrcraggs.