News

Gymnastics Team's Mannequin Challenge Is Absolutely Absurd

By Published On 11/14/2016 By Published On 11/14/2016
gymnast mannequin challenge
Instagram | Screengrab @tamugymnastics

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

The mannequin challenge continues to sweep across the internet faster than Usain Bolt with his eyes on a box of chicken nuggets. It's been in NFL locker rooms and talk shows, and we've even seen the likes of Guy Fieri and preschoolers try their hand at the craze. 

And while those preschoolers were probably the funniest thing that can happen during a mannequin challenge, there might not be one more impressive than this. The Texas A&M Gymnastics team took on the mannequin challenge and used it as an opportunity to show off their ridiculous strength and balance. 

The guy! The guy with the toes!

The team shared the challenge on Instagram last week and it's just started to sweep across the internet. It doesn't take much to appreciate just how hard it must have been to hold those poses. Lebron James couldn't even hold perfectly still when he was doing nothing but standing next to Michelle Obama in the White House. 

Watch the video above and retire any hopes you had of putting together the version of the challenge everyone would be in awe over. This is the one that deserves slack jaws.

h/t Digg

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
31 Excellent Things to Do When You're Bored

related

READ MORE
You Can Now Post Angry Reviews on Yelp and Amazon And Not Get Sued

related

READ MORE
People Are Obviously Overreacting to Starbucks' New Green Cups

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like