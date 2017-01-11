Gymnastics Team's Mannequin Challenge Is Absolutely Absurd

The guy! The guy with the toes!

The team shared the challenge on Instagram last week and it's just started to sweep across the internet. It doesn't take much to appreciate just how hard it must have been to hold those poses. Lebron James couldn't even hold perfectly still when he was doing nothing but standing next to Michelle Obama in the White House.

Watch the video above and retire any hopes you had of putting together the version of the challenge everyone would be in awe over. This is the one that deserves slack jaws.

h/t Digg

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.