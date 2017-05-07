Häagen-Dazs Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream

Although Dairy Queen, Ben & Jerry's, and Carvel have already celebrated their respective free cone days this year, it looks like you have another chance to score free ice cream on Tuesday, thanks to Häagen-Dazs. In other words, you might have something other than Friday to look forward to this week.
Here's the deal:
Hit up your local Häagen-Dazs shop between 4pm and 8pm on Tuesday, May 9, and they'll give you one free scoop of ice cream or sorbet in a sugar cone, cake cone, or cup, according to a press release. Of course, you'll just have to find a participating Häagen-Dazs location near you (via the store locator), which may be challenging if you live outside of a big city. The promotion doesn't apply to the ice cream in your grocery store's frozen food section, unfortunately.
Along with handing out tons of free ice cream this year, the ice cream purveyor is also urging customers to support bees in their region by planting native wildflowers and other plants. The company said bees are a critical part of producing ingredients used in more than a third of its ice cream flavors, per the release, and suggested people use their free scoops to try "bee-dependent" flavors such as Vanilla Swiss Almond, Strawberry, and Rocky Road. It's the least you can do to help save the bees.
