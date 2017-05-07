News

Häagen-Dazs Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream

By Published On 05/07/2017 By Published On 05/07/2017
Courtesy of Häagen-Dazs

Trending

related

'SNL' Spoof 'Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway?' Is Just About Perfect

related

Kate McKinnon Roasts the Sexual Tension on 'Morning Joe' in 'SNL' Opening

related

Samurai Jack and Ashi Finally Do What Needed to Be Done

related

This Insane (and Very NSFW!) 'Movie Trailer' Is Being Used to Sell a $100M House

Although Dairy Queen, Ben & Jerry's, and Carvel have already celebrated their respective free cone days this year, it looks like you have another chance to score free ice cream on Tuesday, thanks to Häagen-Dazs. In other words, you might have something other than Friday to look forward to this week.

Here's the deal:

Hit up your local Häagen-Dazs shop between 4pm and 8pm on Tuesday, May 9, and they'll give you one free scoop of ice cream or sorbet in a sugar cone, cake cone, or cup, according to a press release. Of course, you'll just have to find a participating Häagen-Dazs location near you (via the store locator), which may be challenging if you live outside of a big city. The promotion doesn't apply to the ice cream in your grocery store's frozen food section, unfortunately.

Along with handing out tons of free ice cream this year, the ice cream purveyor is also urging customers to support bees in their region by planting native wildflowers and other plants. The company said bees are a critical part of producing ingredients used in more than a third of its ice cream flavors, per the release, and suggested people use their free scoops to try "bee-dependent" flavors such as Vanilla Swiss Almond, Strawberry, and Rocky Road. It's the least you can do to help save the bees

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and needs more ice cream in his life, preferably the free kind. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Anthony Bourdain's Most Vital Travel Advice Will Save You a Headache
News

related

READ MORE
Walmart at Center of Massive Meat Recall Due to E.coli Scare
News

related

READ MORE
Watch This Pikachu Dance Performance Take a Hilariously Dark Turn
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More