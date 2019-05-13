Everyone Gets Free Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream on Tuesday

It was just a little over a week ago that Carvel was offering 85-cent ice cream cones. That's not a bad way to welcome warm weather, but Häagen-Dazs is one-upping that offer with its annual Free Cone Day on Tuesday, May 14.
Häagen-Dazs Shops across the US will be handing out free cones to absolutely anyone who loves a bit of ice cream. Stop into a participating store between 4-8pm, and you'll get a free scoop of ice cream in a cup, sugar cone, or wafer cone. You don't have to buy anything or do anything. You're just getting hooooooked up.
This is also probably a good time to let you know that Häagen-Dazs has also launched its Sweet Rewards program. Members get points for every dollar spent in-store, and the rewards start with a totally free cone. (That's separate from the free cone on Free Cone Day.) You'll get the freebie after you've downloaded the app, signed up for the program, and made your first purchase.
As it did last year, Häagen-Dazs will use Free Cone Day to "highlight and celebrate the hardworking bees that allow people to enjoy ice cream all year long." Central to the company's Häagen-Dazs Loves Honey Bees initiative is getting select flavors certified with a Bee Better Certification. It's a third party program that ensures products are made in a way that "requires the elimination of harmful pesticide practices and the creation of large pollinator habitats on farms."
When you pick up your free cone, ask about flavors that are certified, and you can start saving the imperiled and important honeybee with your free cone... more or less.
