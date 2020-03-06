Häagen-Dazs' New Ice Cream Has a Third Fewer Calories Than a Typical Pint

I'm all for the healthy lifestyle, or more specifically, the perks one brings. I want energy, clear skin, a long life expectancy, blah, blah, blah. But here's my problem: I also want ice cream. And while the lower-calorie "light" variants usually don't do it for me, Häagen-Dazs is launching its own version with damn-near the same taste of a regular pint, but only a third of the calories.
The new "Heaven" collection features four flavors (more on those in a sec) that are made with 25% less sugar and half the fat of regular ice cream. The recipe also features ultra-filtered milk, no artificial sweeteners, and no GMO ingredients.
Alright, now to the fun stuff: how the new ice creams actually taste. The Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel flavor is a "dreamy" chocolate ice cream with ribbons of sea salt caramel. Strawberry Waffle Cone is brimming with strawberries and crunchy chocolate-covered waffle cone pieces. Meanwhile, Peanut Butter Chip has a smooth vanilla ice cream with swirls of peanut butter and chocolate chips. And Cold Brew Espresso Chip is a coffee flavor with decadent chocolate espresso chips.
The Fasties: On Winning a Lifetime Supply of White Castle
"The Häagen-Dazs brand is dedicated to creating perfect moments for all consumers to indulge, which is why we were inspired to create HEAVEN. This collection offers lower calorie options, while still satisfying a sweet tooth with the deliciously rich flavor you'd expect from a Häagen-Dazs product," Brand Manager Meredith Saxe said in a statement. "These flavors were thoughtfully crafted with the finest ingredients to continue delivering the iconic creamy texture and perfect flavors you expect from the Häagen-Dazs brand."
After tasting the whole collection myself, I can't say I'll abandon regular ice cream (life isn't worth living without Ben & Jerry's Mint Chocolate Cookie), but it's absolutely worth a spot on your dessert roster -- and you don't have to feel that bad about destroying the whole thing.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.