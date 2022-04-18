Häagen-Dazs Is Dropping 5 New Flavors Inspired By Street Food

Street food is a part of city life. To celebrate all of the sweet, salty, tasty flavors of on-the-go-bites, Häagen-Dazs is dropping five new flavors.

The new Häagen-Dazs collection, City Sweets, is a "playfully indulgent collection of flavors inspired by the iconic street food desserts that you grab when you are out and about in a city," says the brand. The new collection features five new flavors, including Dulce de Leche Churro, Coffee Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, Summer Berry Cake Pop, and Black & White Cookie. The new line also has three ice cream bar varieties that will be available in Dulce de Leche Churro, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, and Summer Berry Waffle flavors. Fans can get the new flavors now at stores nationwide.

Here's what's in each new flavor: