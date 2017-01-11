A Major Cyber Attack Took Down Spotify, Twitter and Reddit Today

If you tried accessing some of the largest websites on the internet this morning, you probably encountered a setback or two. Reddit, Twitter, Spotify and a glut of other sites were subject to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) cyber attack targeting Dyn, a major Domain Name Server (DNS) host.

Dyn issued an update on the event early this morning, writing:

“Starting at 11:10 UTC on October 21st-Friday 2016 we began monitoring and mitigating a DDoS attack against our Dyn Managed DNS infrastructure. Some customers may experience increased DNS query latency and delayed zone propagation during this time.”