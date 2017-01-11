A Major Cyber Attack Took Down Spotify, Twitter and Reddit Today

If you tried accessing some of the largest websites on the internet this morning, you probably encountered a setback or two. Reddit, Twitter, Spotify and a glut of other sites were subject to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) cyber attack targeting Dyn, a major Domain Name Server (DNS) host.
Dyn issued an update on the event early this morning, writing:
“Starting at 11:10 UTC on October 21st-Friday 2016 we began monitoring and mitigating a DDoS attack against our Dyn Managed DNS infrastructure. Some customers may experience increased DNS query latency and delayed zone propagation during this time.”
The attack, which Dyn acknowledged in the wee hours of the morning, mainly affected the East Coast:
“This attack is mainly impacting US East and is impacting Managed DNS customers in this region. Our Engineers are continuing to work on mitigating this issue.”
As Gizmodo notes, DNS servers are the traffic controllers of the internet. They exist to navigate your web request to the appropriate page, and if one of them is temporarily offline, you’re asking to access a site that isn't there.
This particular attack affected a bunch of major websites, including several media outlets:
- ActBlue
- Basecamp
- Big cartel
- Box
- Business Insider
- CNN
- Cleveland.com
- Etsy
- Github
- Grubhub
- Guardian.co.uk
- HBO Now
- Iheart.com (iHeartRadio)
- Imgur
- Intercom
- Intercom.com
- Okta
- PayPal
- People.com
- Playstation Network
- Recode
- Spotify
- Squarespace Customer Sites
- Starbucks rewards/gift cards
- Storify.com
- The Verge
- Twillo
- Urbandictionary.com (lol)
- Weebly
- Wired.com
- Wix Customer Sites
Dyn noted at 6:45 am EST that the problem had been mitigated and systems were restored.
