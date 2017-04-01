McDonald's Just Got Hacked Again in a Big Way

McDonald's confirmed on Friday that 95,000 job applicants had their personal information stolen in a large hack on the company's career website. The hack targeted people who applied for jobs at McDonald's restaurants in Canada between 2014 and 2017, and saw saw their home addresses, email addresses, former employment history and phone numbers compromised.
The company said in a statement: "When we learned of this privacy breach we immediately shut down the site and launched an investigation. The careers webpage will remain shut down until the investigation is complete and appropriate measures are taken to ensure that this type of security breach does not happen again."
Applicants are to be informed if their information was compromised by mail, and if the company doesn't have a person's address, it will contact them by telephone or email. There's a telephone number affected applicants can call, and a website set up by the company providing assistance. McDonald's says it has "no information that the information taken has been misused." The burger empire's Twitter account was also hacked earlier this month when it called Donald Trump "a disgusting excuse of a president" and praised Barack Obama.
It seems that fast food hacks aren't really what they seem. In February, Arby's was the victim of an online hack that compromised thousands of customers' credit card information. And last July, Wendy's was ensnared in its own hacking fiasco.
