This Kid's Haircut Tutorial Went Horribly Wrong

"Hi, guys. Welcome. I'm going to cut my own hair," starts one young man's video tutorial. The style is all too familiar to anyone who has dabbled in the world of YouTube tutorials.
He seems confident, as though there's zero chance this could go wrong. Some of that swagger must be tied to the fact he cuts his father's hair. "So my child usually gives me a haircut weekly," writes the father in the video's description, "because [I don't care] how my hair looks, especially since it's a bonding moment."
However, as anyone who has tried knows, cutting your own hair is a disaster waiting to happen.
Now, this kid knows too.
After the accident, he instinctively replaces the hair in the bald patch. "I'm going to be the funniest kid on the planet," he says. Nonetheless, his confidence is pleasantly unshakeable. "Well, it doesn't look that bad," he tells himself.
The video dates back to August 2016 but has just surfaced after a GIF of the young man was lifted to Reddit's front page. It's the only video on the user's YouTube account. Hopefully, that means there haven't been any more shocking accidents.
