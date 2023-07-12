Set Sail on the Hallmark Channel's New Immersive Christmas Cruise

Planning for Christmas in July might seem like a little much, but hear us out—we have a valid reason.

Hallmark Channel just announced the ultimate immersive Christmas experience, and it involves a cruise ship. In a partnership with festivals-at-sea company Sixthman, Hallmark Channel is bringing Christmas fans on the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise right before the much-anticipated jollyful holidays in 2024.

"We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way," Hallmark Media's Vice President of Consumer Products, Natalie Vandergast, said in a statement. "We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea."

Don't worry though, you won't suffer in the cold! The four-day cruise will sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas from November 5 through November 9, 2024, where guests will get the chance to experience Christmas at the beach while getting a good tan at the same time.

Curious what the trip will be like? Picture Christmas crafts, interactive holiday-themed activities, and even a world premiere of the new Hallmark Channel movie Countdown to Christmas at the ship's very own theater. And that's not even all—during the trip, passengers will get to witness a tree lightning ceremony, and those looking to hone their cooking skills will be able to participate in Christmas cookie decorating sessions as well as wine tastings to wash it all down. And don't forget to bring your ugly sweaters aboard—there will be a contest for that, too.

If this sounds like your dream cruise, we have good news for you. Now through July 19 you can sign up for the pre-sale, where you can register to receive a booking appointment for the chance to reserve your cabin. If you can't make it to the presale, though, on July 21 at 2 pm EST bookings will open to the general public.

For more information and to reserve your spot, you can visit this website.