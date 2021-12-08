You Can Watch Hallmark Holiday Movies on Delta Flights This Winter

The Hallmark Channel is practically an unofficial sponsor of the season. In fact, its cheesy-to-the-point-of-endearing holiday flicks have garnered something of a cult-like following. And now, you can catch those fan-favorite films in flight, as Delta is adding six new Hallmark holiday movies to its entertainment roster this year.

The airline, which features a rotating collection of movies, TV shows, music, and live shows throughout the year, has unveiled its Spotlight Holiday Collection for the season. And while you'll get some non-Hallmark favorites too, we can't think of a better way to spend a flight than by cracking open a tiny bottle of wine and happy crying to A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado.

"Just like Dasher and Prancer, millions of holiday travelers are about to take flight—and what better way to bring the spirit of the season to your travels than by enjoying a festive film on your next Delta Air Lines flight," the airline said in a statement to Thrillist.

Here's what Hallmark holiday movies are coming to Delta this year:

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado

A Nashville Christmas Carol

Christmas Town

Love, Lights, Hanukkah!

The Christmas House

Christmas Waltz

The in-flight library also includes classics like A Christmas Story, Elf, Home Alone, and It's a Wonderful Life.

You can check out the entire list online and plan your movie-watching schedule accordingly for that flight home for the holidays.