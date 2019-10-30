Everywhere You Can Get Free & Crazy-Cheap Food for Halloween

For kids (and their sneaky parents), Halloween is all about that mountain of free candy. But no one says that just because you're ostensibly grown-up you aren't allowed to revel in a little free grub on the year's best holiday.
No, that's not an excuse for you to go out trick-or-treating, pushing kids out of the way at the house that gives out full-sized candy bars. It's an excuse to abuse the promotional schemes of your local restaurants, many of which will be offering free and cheap food in honor of the day everyone gets to play dress-up without drawing awkward stares. Those restaurants include national chains like Carrabba's, Krispy Kreme, Applebee's, Pizza Hut, and many others -- along with local restaurants.
Here's our running list of all the scary-good food deals you'll find on Halloween:
Free Food on Halloween
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Show up in a costume and the donut hub will hand you a free donut.
When: October 31
Miller Lite
The deal: The brewer's "Unfollow Miller Lite campaign" rewards you with a free beer at a bar of your choice when you unfollow Miller Lite on Facebook or Instagram. Yes, unfollow.
When: Through November 22
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Wear a costume into any Insomnia and you'll get a free cookie. No questions asked, other than maybe "what are you supposed to be?"
When: October 31
Mimi's Bistro & Bakery
The deal: Up to two children per adult can eat for free with the purchase of an adult entrée. It's an especially excellent deal if you can convince a friend to take your kids for you.
When: October 31
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Order $30 or more from the Cheesecake Factory through DoorDash and you'll get a free slice of cheesecake. Just drop the code "TREATORTREAT" at checkout.
When: October 28-31
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Kids will eat for free with the purchase of any adult entrée. You can also grab 20% off delivery.
When: October 31
Friendly's
The deal: Kids dressed in a costume will get a free kids meal with the purchase of any adult entrée.
When: October 25-31
Taco Bell
The deal: Round-up your bill to the nearest dollar as a donation to the Live Más Scholarship to get hooked up with a free medium drink or free Crunchy Taco.
When: October 17-31
Just Salad
The deal: Dress up as a salad and Just Salad will give you a free salad.
When: October 31
Cicis
The deal: Kids wearing a costume can land a free unlimited kid's buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet and a large drink. You'll need to flash this coupon, though.
When: October 31
Food Deals on Halloween
Applebee's
The deal: The Drink of the Month is a $1 Vampire. The purple rum cocktail comes with a cherry and a set of vampire teeth floating on top. Spooky.
When: Through October 31
Chipotle
The deal: Chipotle's annual "Boo-rito" deal is back. For Halloween, you can get a $4 burrito.
When: October 31, 3pm-close
Carvel
The deal: In conjunction with Freeform’s "31 Nights of Halloween," Carvel is offering a Silme Shake loaded with edible slime. If that’s not your bag, you can get $3 off Halloween-themed cakes and $2 off Lil’ Screamer Novelties all month.
When: Through October 31
DoorDash
The deal: The delivery service's "Eat Your Costume" promo rewards you for dressing up as your favorite food. Take a picture of yourself in the costume, follow @DoorDash on Instagram, post your photo on Instagram with the hashtag #DashOWeen, and then DoorDash will DM you a $10 credit to order the food item you're wearing.
When: October 25-31
Panera
The deal: Take $5 off an order through Grubhub. You'll dig it up in the Perks section.
When: October 28 - November 10
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Grab an order of Unicorn Churros for just a buck when you order any large pizza through Grubhub or Doordash.
When: October 15-31
Pilot Flying J
The deal: Enjoy a BOOGO deal at the J. Use the app to get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Reese's Pumpkin King Size Cups and Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper Chips.
When: October 28 - November 3
MOD Pizza
The deal: Wear a costume to your local MOD to get a pizza for $5.
When: October 31
Whole Foods
The deal: Prime members can get any frozen pizza for half-price at Whole Foods.
When: October 23 - November 5
Dunkin'
The deal: Take home any 10 Munchkins for $2.
When: Through October 31
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: To celebrate the 31st day of the month, the ice cream shop with 31 flavors is offering ice cream scoops for $1.70 as well as two pre-packed quarters for $7.99.
When: October 31
McDonald's
The deal: Order through UberEats and get a $0 delivery fee all Halloweek.
When: October 26 - November 1
Chili's
The deal: If you're a Chili's loyalty member, you can get a free kids meal with the purchase of any entrée.
When: October 31
Noodles & Company
The deal: Rewards members are getting a free kid's meal with the purchase of any regular entrée. Sign up by October 29 to get the deal, which will be sent to members on October 30.
When: October 30 - November 3
Red Lobster
The deal: Order Red Lobster To Go and get 15% off when you use the code "Lobster52."
When: October 22 - November 17
Überrito and Monterey's Little Mexico
The deal: Snag a kids meal for $.99 with the purchase of anu adult entrée.
When: October 25-27
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: When kids show up in a costume and buy time instead of tokens, they'll get 50 free bonus tickets all month. Halloween is whatever day you want it to be in your heart.
When: Through October 31
Farmer Boys
The deal: Every purchase over this timeframe will come with a scratch-off coupon, and every one of them is guaranteed to be a winner of some kind. You'll be able to redeem the card -- it must be unscratched -- from November 1-15 at any location.
When: October 21-31
Rusty Bucket
The deal: Anyone who subscribes to the Rusty Bucket email list will get a code for 20% off all online orders on Halloween.
When: October 31
Johnny Rockets
The deal: Take JR's Extreme Monster Challenge. Order an Extreme Candy Shake, Double Burger, and Fries. Then, if you can eat it all, you'll get a free Johnny Rockets "signature glass." Extreme.
When: October 31
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Take 10% off any online delivery with a purchase of at least $10. Use the code "TREAT10."
When: October 28 - November 4, 3am
Yard House
The deal: It's an all-day happy hour at Yard House. Get half-off appetizers and pizzas, as well as $2 off all draft beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails.
When: October 31
Taco Cabana
The deal: Get cheap drinks a TC for Halloween. There's a $3 Witches' Brew in a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark cup, $3 draft beer, and $3 lime margaritas.
When: October 31
Subway
The deal: Drop into the Grubhub app and check out the Perks section to get $5 off an order of at least $15. You can redeem the offer once per day.
When: Through November 20, 5-10pm daily
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Take $5 off your tab when you order from Carl's Jr. for the first time through Grubhub. The deal can be found in the Perks section of the Grubhub app.
When: Through November 20
El Vaquero
The deal: Wear a costume to get 20% off your tab at the Ohio-based chain.
When: October 31
Local Deals on Halloween
Patisserie Chanson - New York City, New York
The deal: Kids 12 and under are getting a free macaron for Halloween.
When: October 31
SuViche - Doral, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, Florida
The deal: Come decked out in a costume, and you'll be treated to buy-one-get-one-half-off sushi and two-for-one drinks.
When: October 31
Other Deals on Halloween
Pizza Hut
The deal: Every day in October, Pizza Hut will be dishing up a free $20 gift card on Reddit.
When: Through October 31
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Take home a $1 medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Get a medium one with the code "LHP10."
When: Ongoing
Chili's
The deal: Chili's Marg of the Month is the FANGtastic 'Rita, margarita with Lunazul tequila, Cointreau, fresh sour, blood orange syrup, and topped like the Applebee's cocktail, with fangs. It's $5 all month.
When: Through October 31
Mrs. Fields
The deal: To honor the nation’s great cookies, Mrs. Fields is offering a buy-three-get-one-free deal all month.
When: Through October 31
Bojangles
The deal: Participating locations are serving up a drip coffee in any size for just a buck.
When: Through December 31
Hwy 55
The deal: For a limited time, you can get two meals for $12.99. Pick from the All-American Cheeseburger, John Boy and Billy Chicken Sandwich meal, Four-Piece Chicken Platter, Andy's Shrimp Burger meal, or the Lil' Cheesesteak meal.
When: October 1 - November 30
