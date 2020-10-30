News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Halloween Scare up some good food.

Halloween is already, at least in part, about free food. In normal times, you get dressed up and walk door to door in your neighborhood demanding free candy because your parents bought you a Hulk mask. It's a good deal. As you get older, everyone knows you can keep dressing up, but some people forget that the treats don't have to end either. Restaurants all across the United States -- Chili's, Insomnia Cookies, Dairy Queen, and more -- are offering free, cheap, and weird food in honor of the year's best holiday. For most of them, you don't even have to dress up (though, you can and you totally should). Here are all the places where you can dig up free and cheap food in honor of this fine holiday. Oh, and we promise you won't find anything about bobbing for apples in here.

Free Food for Halloween Blaze Pizza

The deal: The shop is giving out full-size Crunch bars . No costume required. No purchase required. You don't even need your childhood pillowcase.

When: October 31 Chili's

The deal: For Halloween, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. The offer is good for to-go orders as well.

When: October 31 Applebee's

The deal: Stop by for a free order of boneless wings with any purchase of at least $30 through To Go or for delivery. Drop in the code "WINGS."

When: October 31 Fazoli's

The deal: To celebrate National Breadstick Day—something you'd expect Fazoli's to do—you can get six free breadsticks through the Fazoli's mobile app every day over the weekend. No purchase is required.

When: October 30 - November 1



Checkers & Rally's

The deal: Get a free four-piece order of Mozarella Sticks if you're wearing a costume and make a purchase.

When: October 31 Insomnia Cookies

The deal: Stop by on Halloween to get a totally free cookie. No purchase is required at all.

When: October 31 Cousins Subs

The deal: Buy one 7.5-inch sub and you'll get one for free when you sign up for the Cousins Club loyalty program.

When: Through November 30 Jack in the Box

The deal: Grab a free Chocolate Overload Cake through the Jack in the Box mobile app. You'll get one with any purchase at all.

When: Through October 31 Smashburger

The deal: Kids get a free full-sized Vanilla Milkshake with any purchase on Halloween.

When: October 31 Dairy Queen

The deal: Use the app to get a Kid's Meal for $1.99 on Halloween.

When: October 31 Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Any child 12 and under in costume gets a free kid's shake.

When: October 31 Cousins Subs

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a gift certificate for a free 7.5-inch sub in a bowl.

When: Through December 31 McAlister's Deli

The deal: Kids are eating free on Halloween if they don a costume. If you're ordering from home, use the code "FREETREAT20."

When: October 31 - November 1 Red Lobster

The deal: Get a free order of Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms with any order, including To Go orders, that hits the $40 minimum. You have to order through RedLobster.com and use the code "LOBSTER28."

When: Through November 1 Pollo Campero

The deal: El Pollo will hook you up with a $15 credit in your in-app loyalty account if you post a photo of you or "a loved one" dressed like Pollito, the chain's mascot.

When: Post from October 26-31 Slim Chickens

The deal: Get a free kids meal (10 and under) with the purchase of an adult meal. Use the code "TRICKORTREAT." It's good for online and drive-thru orders.

When: October 31 McDonald's

The deal: The J Balvin Meal deal gets you a free McFlurry with the purchase of a Big Mac and French Fries through the mobile app.

When: Ongoing DoorDash

The deal : You can nab a "Parents Only" Halloween bundle if you order from one of the 16 DoorDash DashMarts—a sort of DoorDash-run convenience store. Use the code "PARENTS" to get it. It's free, but you're still going to have to pay the bevy of delivery fees that come with the service.

When: October 31

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

The deal: Anyone who visits Krispy Kreme on Halloween dressed in costume will get one donut for free . You don’t even have to say “trick-or-treat.”

When: October 31 Randy's Donuts

The deal: At all six California locations, kids under 15 get a free M&M's Topped Randy's Round.

When: October 31 Corner Bakery Café

The deal: Scoop up a free kid's meal for Halloween with the purchase of any adult entrée. That offer is avialable for pickup and delivery.

When: October 26-31

Courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

Food Deals for Halloween The Cheesecake Factory

The deal: Spend $30 on an order and you can get a free slice of cheesecake .

When: October 26-30 Jimmy John's

The deal: Buy a sandwich and you can get the second one half-off with the code "SAVEON2."

When: Through November 8 Applebee's

The deal: The chain's drink of the month is a spooky cocktail. It's your choice of the Tipsy Zombie, made with Bacardi Superior, or you can get the Dracula's Juice drink that's made with Bacardi Superior and Patrón. They're both $5 and available to-go where that's allowed.

When: Through October 31 Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal : To celebrate the return of football (and the 49ers, which Mike's frequently celebrates), you can use the code "BLITZ20" to get 20% off all large pizzas.

When: Through November 11 Hungry Howie's

The deal: Hungry Howie's is running deals to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund this month. Because of that, you can snag a medium one-topping pizza for $1 with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code "LHPBOGO."

When: Through October 31 McDonald's

The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee when you order at least $25 of McDonald's through Uber Eats.

When: October 29 - November 1 Panda Express

The deal: Make an order of at least $10 through the Panda website or app and you'll get free delivery.

When: Through November 7 Red Lobster

The deal: Get free delivery on any spooky order placed through RedLobster.com. For the purposes of this deal, all orders should be considered spooky.

When: October 31 Firehouse Subs

The deal: Reward members get triple points with any purchase that includes a brownie or cookie.

When: October 31 Chuck E. Cheese

The deal: Pizza mouse is offering a Halloween special to take home. For $39.99, you get two large one-topping pizzas, a Boo-tacular Oreo Brownie, two treat bags that include $5 in games for your next visit, a Kidz Bop Halloween activity sheet, and glow in the dark temporary tattoos.

When: Through October 31 Ike's Love & Sandwiches

The deal: Get free delivery through Halloween weekend. Plus, everyone gets free candy with their order. You don't even have to wear a costume.

When: October 30 - November 1 Jamba

The deal: Order through the Jamba app or website to get free delivery.

When: Through November 4 Pressed Juicery

The deal: The seasonal Pumpkin Spice Freeze, a vegan soft serve, will be just $3 at all locations that have it. They usually cost $6.50.

When: October 31 Yoshinoya

The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee from the beloved Japanese chain when you order through Uber Eats

When: Through November 1 DoorDash

The deal: Spend at least $20 at DashMarts—a DoorDash-run convenience store available through the DoorDash app—and you'll get $5 off if you have some candy in your cart.

When: Through October 31 Fogo de Chão

The deal: Get free delivery all day and night on Halloween. Just place your order from the Fogo To-Go menu at the Fogo website.

When: October 31

Local Food Deals on Halloween Moonshot Coffee Bar - Nashville, Tennessee

The deal: The shop is honoring its namesake with new deals that are only available during a full moon. The first run will be during this month's Halloween full moon. This time, the offers include a Blue Moon Pie for $5, which is made with white chocolate, graham cookie, and blueberry mallow from Spring Valley Farm.

When: October 29-31

Courtesy of Smashburger

Other Deals Available on Halloween Wendy's

The deal: Try out the chain's new chicken sandwich for free . Make any purchase through the mobile app and you can add on a free Classic Chicken Sandwich.

When: Through November 8 Chili's

The deal : The chain's Marg of the Month is back in October with the Spider Bite 'Rita. As always, it's $5 and you can get it to-go wherever that's allowed by local laws.

When: Through October 31 Applebee's

The deal: Order an entrée, and you can add one dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for just a buck.

When: "For a limited time" Marie Callender's

The deal: For National Dessert Month, the chain is running its annual Fall Pie Sale. You'll find pies starting at $8.99 (plus tin) or $7.99 (plus tin) at Nevada locations.

When: Through October 31 Noodles & Company

The deal: Get free delivery when your order directly from the restaurant.

When: Through October 31 Pasqually's Pizza & Wings

The deal: Get free delivery all month from the secretly Chuck E. Cheese pizza shop.

When: Through October 31 The Halal Guys

The deal: When you order $20 worth of Halal Guys through Doordash you're getting free delivery.

When: October 26 - November 9

More Free Halloween Deals? If you know of Halloween freebies and deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. Want more free food deals? Here's our running list of all the free food you can get right now. We even have a roundup of the best free food deals you can get on your birthday. You're welcome!