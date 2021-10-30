Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Halloween

Photo courtesy of QDOBA

Saying you can get deals on treats on Halloween feels like stating the obvious. There are probably doors up and down your street doling out buckets of free candy on Sunday. Still, there are many more deals out there than the fun-size candy bars your dentist neighbor has sitting in a plastic jack-o'-lantern bucket. Restaurants all over the place are offering up deals to bring you through the door in addition to free candy and, occasionally, free meals for kids. If you swing by places like Applebee's, Wendy's, or Papa John's you're going to find some deals. But Halloween is a busy time. You've got to hand out candy or take kids trick or treating. So, we've pulled together all the best food deals you're going to find on Halloween.

Free Food on Halloween Wendy's

The deal: Grab a free Frosty when you buy any size fries through the mobile app.

When: Through October 31 Applebee's

The deal: Get a free order of Boneless Wings with any purchase of at least $30. Plus, you're going to land free delivery.

When: October 31 Schlotzsky's

The deal: Get a free Classic Cinnabon Roll with the purchase an entrée online or in-store.

When: October 31 Popeyes

The deal: Snag a free Chicken Sandwich Combo on any Grubhub order of at least $20 on Sundays through the end of the year.

When: Sundays through December 26 McAlister's Deli

The deal: Kids 12 and under eat free when you make a purchase online, in the app, or in-store with the code "HALLOWEEN21."

When: October 29-31 Macaroni Grill

The deal: First responders can grab a free order of Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti. Just show your credentials to snag a complimentary meal.

When: Through October 31 Freebirds World Burrito

The deal: Grab a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

When: October 31 Ike's Love & Sandwiches

The deal: Buy a sandwich and get a free kids' sandwich.

When: October 31 Sbarro

The deal: Nab a pair of free breadsticks on any Grubhub order of at least $15.

When: Through October 31 Friendly's

The deal: Get a free kids' meal with the purchase of a regular meal.

When: October 29-31 Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

The deal: Kids in costume will get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

When: October 31

