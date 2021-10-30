Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Halloween
Halloween isn't just about free candy. It's a little about that, but not just about that.
Saying you can get deals on treats on Halloween feels like stating the obvious. There are probably doors up and down your street doling out buckets of free candy on Sunday.
Still, there are many more deals out there than the fun-size candy bars your dentist neighbor has sitting in a plastic jack-o'-lantern bucket. Restaurants all over the place are offering up deals to bring you through the door in addition to free candy and, occasionally, free meals for kids. If you swing by places like Applebee's, Wendy's, or Papa John's you're going to find some deals.
But Halloween is a busy time. You've got to hand out candy or take kids trick or treating. So, we've pulled together all the best food deals you're going to find on Halloween.
Free Food on Halloween
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a free Frosty when you buy any size fries through the mobile app.
When: Through October 31
Applebee's
The deal: Get a free order of Boneless Wings with any purchase of at least $30. Plus, you're going to land free delivery.
When: October 31
Schlotzsky's
The deal: Get a free Classic Cinnabon Roll with the purchase an entrée online or in-store.
When: October 31
Popeyes
The deal: Snag a free Chicken Sandwich Combo on any Grubhub order of at least $20 on Sundays through the end of the year.
When: Sundays through December 26
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Kids 12 and under eat free when you make a purchase online, in the app, or in-store with the code "HALLOWEEN21."
When: October 29-31
Macaroni Grill
The deal: First responders can grab a free order of Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti. Just show your credentials to snag a complimentary meal.
When: Through October 31
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: Grab a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: October 31
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Buy a sandwich and get a free kids' sandwich.
When: October 31
Sbarro
The deal: Nab a pair of free breadsticks on any Grubhub order of at least $15.
When: Through October 31
Friendly's
The deal: Get a free kids' meal with the purchase of a regular meal.
When: October 29-31
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Kids in costume will get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: October 31
Food Deals on Halloween
Wendy's
The deal: For just $1, you can buy a Wendy's Boo! Book. It gives you coupons for five free Frostys and a free order of fries with a purchase through the mobile app. All proceeds will go to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
When: Through October 31
Papa John's
The deal: The Jack-O-Lantern pizza is back this year. The large pizza shaped like a jack-o-lantern will only run you $11.
When: Through October 31
Chili's
The deal: For $5, you can get the Spiderbite 'Rita, which comes with Lunazul Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, sour, blood orange syrup, and a spider ring.
When: Through October 31
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Take $5 off any Halloween cake of at least $35 when you order through the Baskin app.
When: Through October 31
Boston Market
The deal: Take $5 off an order of at least $25 when ordering through Grubhub.
When: October 25-31
Applebee's
The deal: Order a steak entrée and you can add a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for $1.
When: Through October 31
Red Lobster
The deal: Get free delivery on To Go orders placed through the Red Lobster website on Halloween.
When: October 31
Van Leeuwen
The deal: Say "BOO!" in-store and you'll get a free topping on your purchase of one or more scoops of ice cream.
When: October 31
Golden Chick
The deal: To celebrate the arrival of its new boneless wings, you can get $1 off an order and free delivery through UberEats.
When: Ongoing
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Take $5 off any online order of at least $30 with the code "PizzaMonth."
When: Through October 31
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Every Saturday and Sunday during National Pizza Month, you can take $3 off a Specialty Pizza with the code "PizzaMonth2."
When: Through October 31
Checkers
The deal: Order at least $15 of Checkers through Grubhub and you'll get a free order of Fry-Seasoned Monsterella Stix.
When: October 25-31
Hardee's
The deal: The holiday-appropriate Monster Angus Burger Small Combo will cost just $8.49 today.
When: October 31
El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Spend $30 when dining in and you'll get $5 off your order.
When: October 31
Whole Foods
The deal: Take 50% off all frozen pizzas if you're a Prime member.
When: Through November 2
Banza
The deal: Banza's Margherita, Roasted Veggie and Plain Crust pizzas are half-off at Whole Foods if you're an Amazon Prime member.
When: Through November 2
Firehouse Subs
The deal: Rewards members get triple points if they make a purchase that includes a brownie or cookie on Halloween.
When: October 31
Panera
The deal: Grubhub orders of at least $20 will get a $3 discount.
When: Through October 31
Wawa
The deal: If your Grubhub order hits the $15 minimum, you'll get a free bakery item.
When: Through October 31
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Take 20% off a Baker's Dozen at locations that aren't in airports, colleges, hospitals, or hotels.
When: Through October 31
Casey's
The deal: The code "TREAT" will get a half-price large pizza when you purchase another large pizza.
When: Through October 31
Wendy's
The deal: If your Grubhub order hits the $15 minimum, you'll get a free order of fries.
When: Through October 31
Wow Bao
The deal: Get delivery through Grubhub and hit the $25 minimum to get $5 off your order.
When: Through October 31
Red Robin
The deal: Get free delivery this week.
When: Through October 31
Apothic Wines
The deal: Take $13 off an order of six bottles or $31 off an order of 12 bottles with the code "TREAT."
When: October 29-31
Caulipower
The deal: Grab a free Caulipower product at the grocery store with this coupon.
When: Through October 31 or until they're all used up
