These Are Some of the Most Hilarious Halloween Bloopers & Pranks From Local News

There's something about holidays -- any holiday -- that brings out the goofiness in local news broadcasters. Yes, sometimes it's cringe-inducing, but other times it's funny or even charming to see a little personality from the people who tirelessly bring you the news day after day.
The YouTube channel News Be Funny has compiled some of the best, most hilarious, and hokiest clips from local news broadcasts over the years. You get the full spectrum of possible Halloween hijinks. There are cheesy costumes, green screen antics, plenty of pranks to scare broadcasters live on the air, and the obligatory journey of a nervous reporter into a local haunted house.
It's an amusing watch even if there isn't anything that quite rises to the tear-inducing brilliance of that kid who farted at a weatherman or Andy Lassner's annual haunted house breakdown. Maybe you'll find a little last-minute costume inspiration that will stop you from being yet another Pennywise at your office Halloween party.
