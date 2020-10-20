News This Couple's Super-Realistic Halloween Decorations Keep Prompting 911 Calls The homeowners now keep in close contact with local authorities.

Halloween decorations are supposed to incite fear, but one Southern California couple spooked neighbors a little too well when their fiery decor prompted a slew of 911 calls from passersby. Carmen and Travis Long of Riverside, California, funneled their love of Halloween into an elaborate Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired display at their home. It started with a few skeletons out front, and over the past few years adopted a pirate theme with a ship, cannon, and pirate flags, plus lighting and sound effects to round the scene out. Pretty harmless, not too concerning. Last year, though, the Longs upped the ante by adding a fake inferno in the windows, and ever since, it's been turning heads. Coupled with heavy smoke clouds billowing out on the lawn, the artificial blaze looks a tad too textbook, sparking multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at the residence.

The effect is created by hanging satin cloths in the windows then using red and orange lights, fans, and smoke machines, to create some fiery motion. The Longs didn't anticipate the frightened response that they initially received. When the faux flames were first erected and the 911 calls began, the fire department actually dispatched a truck to their home, not realizing it was a false alarm. Carmen told Thrillist in an email that the firefighters even "said the pretend-fire was convincing from far away, but once they were up close they could tell it wasn’t real." Now, the fire station has learned to filter out reports made about their address, and the Longs check in each weekend just to remind them. "They’ve been very nice and understanding," Carmen said. "They have our direct numbers now and have checked in on us when they get phone calls."

By now, most locals know that the Longs' display is harmless, and with so much buzz surrounding their home, the place has become something of a Riverside destination, bringing traffic and commotion to the corner of Chapman and Mongolia. Despite noticing a spike in litter that's made cleaning up after visitors a bit pesky, Carmen expresses gratitude to everyone who's taken the time to admire their display. "They are thanking us for giving them a reason to break their routines by stepping out and enjoying something new," she said. "We are happy to do this especially during this COVID craziness." The Longs estimate that at least 300 people turn out every night that they fire up the display—currently on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 7-9 pm. When asked if they'll be adjusting their Halloween decor any time soon, the Longs made clear that they plan to carry on with the Pirates theme. "We’ve invested so much now that there is no turning back and changing up themes. We will simply find ways to add to what we have."