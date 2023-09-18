Why Orlando Claims to Be the Capital of Halloween Vacations

Orlando, home to the happiest place on Earth, is also in the running to be the scariest place on Earth, if its Halloween programming is any indication. The Florida town has named itself the Halloween Vacation Capital, and is earning the title by offering almost 90 days worth of spooky season events.

There are the usual big attractions, like Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World and Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios—but not everything will cost a hefty admission ticket to experience.

"Orlando lives up to its reputation as the Halloween Vacation Capital with nearly three months of festive celebrations for all ages," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "Halloween fanatics, horror movie enthusiasts and costume-loving families can enjoy the multitude of special events across our theme parks, attractions and beyond."

A full lineup of events can be found at VisitOrlando.com, with a section dedicated to adult fun and another for family-friendly offerings. Some of the family-friendly highlights include:

