Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Halloween

Halloween is great. Arguably, the best part isn’t even the candy. Even if you love the candy part, it’s bite-sized pieces. It’s not quite the same as having your neighbor drop a whole pizza or cheeseburger in your pillowcase. (Though, if your neighborhood gives out full meals during trick-or-treating, we’d like the address, please.) Even if your neighbors aren’t that cool, restaurants almost are. They might not dole out a totally free homemade meal, but they are slinging deals and you can be the beneficiary. You’ll find impressive offers are restaurants like Krispy Kreme, Insomnia Cookies, 7-Eleven, Jack in the Box, Qdoba, and many others. Here are the best food deals you’re going to find on Halloween.

Veggie Grill

The deal: If you show up in a costume, you can take advantage of buy-one-get-one-free entrées.

When: October 31 Tijuana Flats

The deal: Get free Churro Bites with the purchase of a Taco Meal Kit. You have to order online or through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app.

When: October 28-31



Boston Market

The deal: Cut $10 off any family meal and take home double Rotisserie Rewards points on the purchase.

When: October 29-31 Boston Market

The deal: Grab a free dessert platter on any catering order of at least $125.

When: Through October 31 Red Lobster

The deal: Get free delivery on to-go orders placed through the chain's website.

When: October 28-31 Long John Silver's

The deal: Spend at least $15 in an online order to get free delivery. You can place that order through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, or GrubHub.

When: October 28-31 Wingstop

The deal: Hit the $5 minimum on the website or app, you can get free delivery.

When: October 28-31 Lenny & Larry's

The deal: Place a cookie order for at least $35 to get free delivery. Drop in the code "FALLFREESHIP."

When: October 25-31

Free Food for Kids on Halloween Friendly's

The deal: Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée. The kid's meal includes a drink, entrée, and sundae.

When: October 31 Modern Market Eatery

The deal: Kids eat free in-restaurant with the purchase of an adult entrée.

When: Sundays and Mondays after 5 pm I Heart Mac and Cheese

The deal: Kids 12 and under get a free cookie when they stop in for Halloween.

When: October 31 Norms

The deal: Kids get a free entrée when they come in dressed for Halloween. No other purchase is required. Adults do not have to dress up, but you can and should.

When: October 29-31 Green Turtle

The deal: Kids eat free all weekend with the purchase of an adult entrée.

When: October 29-31 McAlister's Deli

The deal: Buy an entrée and get up to two kid meals for free if you're a rewards program member. Use the code "HALLOWEEN22" when ordering online.

When: October 29-31 Cotton Patch Cafe

The deal: When kids show up in a costume, they're getting a free kid's meal for Halloween. The meal includes an entrée, two Fixin's, and a drink. The deal is only available for dine-in customers.

When: October 31

Local Deals Available on Halloween Massis Kabob - Los Angeles, California

The deal: Place your first order through its mobile app and join the Kabobery Klub to get a free side with your first order.

When: Ongoing

Other Deals Running on Halloween El Pollo Loco

The deal: It is offering an expanded $5 Fire-Grilled Combo meal with the addition of its Fire-Grilled Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Combo.

When: Through November 2 El Pollo Loco

The deal: The Family Feast is available for just $24. That includes eight pieces of bone-in chicken, two large sides, an Avocado Family Salad, four churros, and tortillas.

When: Through November 2 Tim Hortons

The deal: Order through the Tims app to get a medium hot or iced coffee for $.99.

When: Through October 31 Streets of New York

The deal: The Arizona-based chain is offering a 16-inch one-topping pizza for $20 with the code "$20PIZZA." That's $3.80 off the usual price.

When: Through October 31 Cappello's

The deal: The grain-free pizza shop is offering 20% off pizzas on its site with the code "PIZZAMONTH20."

When: Through November 1 Aldi

The deal: Mama Cozzi pizzas are all available at a discount, each under $6.

When: Through November 1 Whole Foods

The deal: Banza, the maker of chickpea pasta and pizza is offering 35% off Banza Pizza Crust, Plant-Based Cheese Pizza, Margherita Pizza, and Roasted Veggie Pizza at Whole Foods. Prime members get an extra 10% off.

When: Through November 1