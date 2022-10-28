Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Halloween
Halloween is a day where you can grab some free food, and it's not all just behind your neighbor's door.
Halloween is great. Arguably, the best part isn’t even the candy. Even if you love the candy part, it’s bite-sized pieces. It’s not quite the same as having your neighbor drop a whole pizza or cheeseburger in your pillowcase. (Though, if your neighborhood gives out full meals during trick-or-treating, we’d like the address, please.)
Even if your neighbors aren’t that cool, restaurants almost are. They might not dole out a totally free homemade meal, but they are slinging deals and you can be the beneficiary. You’ll find impressive offers are restaurants like Krispy Kreme, Insomnia Cookies, 7-Eleven, Jack in the Box, Qdoba, and many others.
Here are the best food deals you’re going to find on Halloween.
Free Food on Halloween
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Get a totally free donut when you wear a costume into a Krispy Kreme on Halloween.
When: October 31
Qdoba
The deal: Rewards members are getting an offer for BOGO entrées. That can be used on burritos or even its new Brisket Birria.
When: October 31
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Wear a costume and get a free cookie. It's that simple.
When: October 27-31
Noodles & Company
The deal: Get a free small entrée when you purchase a regular entrée. You'll have to be a Noodles Rewards member, though.
When: October 31
7-Eleven & Speedway
The deal: It is offering a BOGO deal on large pizzas for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards customers.
When: October 31
Zaxby's
The deal: Get BOGO boneless wings meals through the Zaxby's app.
When: October 31
Jack in the Box
The deal: To celebrate the release of its pumpkin-spice Oreo shake, the Basic Witch Shake, you can use the code "ACTUALLYFALL" to get a free five-piece order of churros with any purchase of the Basic Witch Shake.
When: Through October 31
Pieology
The deal: Join Pie Life rewards in October to get a free one-topping thin-crust pizza. After you join, you'll have seven days to redeem that reward.
When: Through October 31
Peet's
The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.
When: Ongoing
Qdoba
The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.
When: Ongoing
Zaxby's
The deal: Grab a free Big Zax Snak Meal for updating or downloading the new Zax Rewardz app.
When: Ongoing
Fazoli's
The deal: The code "BREADSTICKS" gets you six free breadsticks with an order when you order through the app.
When: Through November 1
Macaroni Grill
The deal: First responders get a free order of Mom's Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti when dining in.
When: Through October 31
Veggie Grill
The deal: If you show up in a costume, you can take advantage of buy-one-get-one-free entrées.
When: October 31
Tijuana Flats
The deal: Get free Churro Bites with the purchase of a Taco Meal Kit. You have to order online or through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app.
When: October 28-31
Food Deals on Halloween
Wendy's
The deal: It is running a $3 breakfast deal that gets you a Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant, and a small order of Seasoned Potatoes.
When: Through November 20
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Get free Jet's Bread with the purchase of any regular-priced pizza. Use the code "BREAD."
When: Through October 31
Domino's
The deal: Order two-medium one-topping pizzas, 16-piece order of Parmesan Bread Bits, an eight-piece order of Cinnamon Twists, and a two-liter of Coke for $20.
When: Ongoing
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: It's a Moe Monday, and you can get a burrito for around $7 with free chips and salsa at participating locations.
When: October 31
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Rubio's Rewards Members get any burrito on the menu for $8.
When: October 31
Blaze Pizza
The deal: For $10, you can get an 11-inch, two-topping pizza with a drink and dessert.
When: Through October 31
Gopuff
The deal: Take 25% off seasonal candy purchases. You can also take $10.31 off an order of at least $66.60 that includes alcohol.
When: Through October 31
Casey's
The deal: Buy a large pizza and get half off the second one.
When: Through October 31
Slice
The deal: The app that connects you to independent pizza shops nearby is offering $5 off any pick-up order of at least $20. Though, you have to be a first-time user. Use the code "TRICKORTAKEOUT."
When: October 31
Carvel
The deal: Trim $5 off that $20 order through Grubhub or DoorDash. How well does ice cream last when it's delivered? Only one way to find out.
When: Through October 31
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Hit the $15 minimum and get free delivery when you order through the Pretzel Perks app or Auntie Anne's website.
When: Through October 31
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
The deal: The details are scarce, but Tropical Smoothie Cafe promises a "surprise bounceback" when you make a purchase over Halloween weekend. The offer will be digital-only and added to your in-app account after the purchase. It'll be available to redeem for the next seven days.
When: Purchase October 28-31
Fazoli's
The idea: The code "HALLOWEEN" trims $5 off a Super Family Meal.
When: October 31 - November 6
Pieology
The deal: Buy a custom pizza and get the second one half-off. The deal is only good in-restaurant.
When: October 31
Hot Dog on a Stick
The deal: Grab a Turkey or Veggie Stick for a dollar.
When: October 28-31
Outback Steakhouse
The deal: Get free delivery with the code "SPOOKYFREE."
When: October 16-31
Jamba
The deal: Jamba Rewards members get buy-one-get-one-half-off smoothies through the app or website.
When: October 29-31
Pokeworks
The deal: Place an order through its website or app and hit the $13 minimum to get free delivery.
When: October 31
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
The deal: Get free delivery on any order placed through its app or website.
When: October 31
Boston Market
The deal: Cut $10 off any family meal and take home double Rotisserie Rewards points on the purchase.
When: October 29-31
Boston Market
The deal: Grab a free dessert platter on any catering order of at least $125.
When: Through October 31
Red Lobster
The deal: Get free delivery on to-go orders placed through the chain's website.
When: October 28-31
Long John Silver's
The deal: Spend at least $15 in an online order to get free delivery. You can place that order through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, or GrubHub.
When: October 28-31
Wingstop
The deal: Hit the $5 minimum on the website or app, you can get free delivery.
When: October 28-31
Lenny & Larry's
The deal: Place a cookie order for at least $35 to get free delivery. Drop in the code "FALLFREESHIP."
When: October 25-31
Free Food for Kids on Halloween
Friendly's
The deal: Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée. The kid's meal includes a drink, entrée, and sundae.
When: October 31
Modern Market Eatery
The deal: Kids eat free in-restaurant with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: Sundays and Mondays after 5 pm
I Heart Mac and Cheese
The deal: Kids 12 and under get a free cookie when they stop in for Halloween.
When: October 31
Norms
The deal: Kids get a free entrée when they come in dressed for Halloween. No other purchase is required. Adults do not have to dress up, but you can and should.
When: October 29-31
Green Turtle
The deal: Kids eat free all weekend with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: October 29-31
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Buy an entrée and get up to two kid meals for free if you're a rewards program member. Use the code "HALLOWEEN22" when ordering online.
When: October 29-31
Cotton Patch Cafe
The deal: When kids show up in a costume, they're getting a free kid's meal for Halloween. The meal includes an entrée, two Fixin's, and a drink. The deal is only available for dine-in customers.
When: October 31
Local Deals Available on Halloween
Massis Kabob - Los Angeles, California
The deal: Place your first order through its mobile app and join the Kabobery Klub to get a free side with your first order.
When: Ongoing
Other Deals Running on Halloween
El Pollo Loco
The deal: It is offering an expanded $5 Fire-Grilled Combo meal with the addition of its Fire-Grilled Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Combo.
When: Through November 2
El Pollo Loco
The deal: The Family Feast is available for just $24. That includes eight pieces of bone-in chicken, two large sides, an Avocado Family Salad, four churros, and tortillas.
When: Through November 2
Tim Hortons
The deal: Order through the Tims app to get a medium hot or iced coffee for $.99.
When: Through October 31
Streets of New York
The deal: The Arizona-based chain is offering a 16-inch one-topping pizza for $20 with the code "$20PIZZA." That's $3.80 off the usual price.
When: Through October 31
Cappello's
The deal: The grain-free pizza shop is offering 20% off pizzas on its site with the code "PIZZAMONTH20."
When: Through November 1
Aldi
The deal: Mama Cozzi pizzas are all available at a discount, each under $6.
When: Through November 1
Whole Foods
The deal: Banza, the maker of chickpea pasta and pizza is offering 35% off Banza Pizza Crust, Plant-Based Cheese Pizza, Margherita Pizza, and Roasted Veggie Pizza at Whole Foods. Prime members get an extra 10% off.
When: Through November 1
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.