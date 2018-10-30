Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Halloween

Halloween is already, at least in part, about free food. You get dressed up and walk door to door in your neighborhood demanding free candy because your parents bought you a Hulk mask. It's a good deal.
As you get older, everyone knows you can keep dressing up, but some people forget that the treats don't have to end either. Restaurants all across the United States -- Chipotle, 7-Eleven, Krispy Kreme, and more -- are offering free, cheap, and weird food in honor of the year's best holiday. For most of them, you don't even have to dress up (though, you can and you totally should).
Here are all the places where you can dig up free and cheap food in honor of this fine holiday. Oh, and we promise you won't find anything about bobbing for apples in here.
Free Food for Halloween
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Stop by Krispy Kreme in your costume, and you'll earn yourself a totally free donut.
When: October 31
Wendy's
The deal: Make a $1 donation to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and get a coupon book with coupons for five free Frostys.
When: Books available through October 31
7-Eleven
The deal: Download the 7Reward app to get a buy-one-get-one-free pizza between 4-10pm local time.
When: October 31
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Wear a costume, get a free cookie. Pretty simple.
When: October 31
IHOP
The deal: When you stop in to make syrup bottles sing, know that kids 12 and under get a free Scary Face Pancake from 7am to 10pm on Halloween.
When: October 31
Taco John's
The deal: Dress as your favorite Nic Cage character, and you'll get a free soft shell beef taco with any purchase. OK, any costume is fine, but Nic Cage costumes will probably get you a high five.
When: October 31
DoorDash
The deal: Place an order on DoorDash starting at 2pm, add the free "spooktacular treat" to your cart, and DoorDash promises a "scary-good surprise." The offer is only available in Atlanta, Austin, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Toronto. You'll also be able to donate $1 to Feeding America if you're feeling generous.
When: October 31, 2pm until supplies run out
Chuck-E-Cheese
The deal: Show up in costume, and you'll be handed 50 free tickets to get your game adventure going. They call it Chucktober, which isn't important but is amusing.
When: Through October
BurgerFi
The deal: Wear your costume to BurgerFi, and you'll get a free small custard or a free small order of fries.
When: October 31
Mimi's Cafe
The deal: If an adult buys a meal, kids eat free on Halloween.
When: October 31
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Kids who are in costume will get a free meal when their parents but a meal. Additionally, kids get an activity kit with puzzles, games, and stickers.
When: October 31
Smoothie King
The deal: Text "TRICK" to 91681 and get a coupon for a free pumpkin smoothie when you buy another smoothie.
When: October 27-31
Main Event Entertainment
The deal: It's not food, but it is free. Drop in wearing a costume and get a free $10 arcade game play card.
When: October 31
Food Deals for Halloween
Applebee's
The deal: The home of all sorts of fried appetizers has a zombie cocktail as its cocktail of the month for just a buck.
When: All of October
Chipotle
The deal: The burrito chain's BOORITO promo is back. From 3pm to close, anyone in a costume can grab a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos for just $4.
When: October 31
Dairy Queen
The deal: DQ also has deals to get you a cheap Blizzard in the mobile app. You'll find offers for a buy-one-get-one for $0.99 on any size Blizzard. You can also take them up on an offer for a free small Blizzard with the purchase of any regularly-priced combo meal.
When: October 29-November 4
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Everyone gets $1.50 ice cream scoops, which includes October's flavor of the month, Trick Oreo Treat.
When: October 31
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Belly up for a free slice of Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake through DoorDash when you place an order for at least $30 with the code "TREATORTREAT."
When: Through October 31
Sizzler
The deal: Drop your kid into their costume and head to Sizzler. Any kid in costume gets a free meal when their adult buys an entrée and a beverage.
When: October 24-31
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: The bagel chain is calling it a "scary good deal." Grab a big bagel bundle for just $10.31.
When: October 31
Papa John's
The deal: The former pizza of the NFL has a jack-o'-lantern pizza for Halloween that's just $11. Papa John's also has a boatload of other Halloween deals for anyone throwing a Halloween party. You can get five large one-topping pizzas for $42.50 with the code "SCARE"; five large one-topping pizzas with three sides or desserts for $55 with the code "GHOST"; five large one-topping pizzas with three sides and three desserts for $70 with the code "FRIGHTFUL"; and one large jack-o'-lantern pizza, five large one-topping pizzas, three sides, and three desserts for $80 with the code "TRICKORTREAT."
When: Through October 31
White Castle
The deal: Grab six bacon cheese sliders for $6.99 in honor of the last day of October.
When: October 31
Potbelly
The deal: The sandwich shop's week of deals for Potbelly Perks members continues on Halloween with a free cookie or ice cream sandwich with the purchase of an entrée salad or sandwich.
When: October 31
Cicis Pizza
The deal: Dress your kid up in a costume and they're getting a free pizza buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet.
When: October 31
Quiznos
The deal: Get a free order of classic tots with the purchase of any 8-inch sub.
When: October 31
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: All regular and kids-sized scoops are just $1.50 for Halloween.
When: October 31
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: In honor of the only holiday where you aren't required to call your parents, Freebirds will give out a free bottle of its death sauce when you buy a monster (or larger) burrito.
When: October 31
Cotton Patch Cafe
The deal: Kids in costumes eat free when an adult buys a meal on Halloween.
When: October 31
Other Halloween-Themed Food Fun
Krispy Kreme
The deal: They're not discounted, but Krispy Kreme is offering four Halloween-themed donuts, including one covered in salted caramel and crushed Halloween candy.
When: Through October 31
Burger King
The deal: The chain just launched The Nightmare King. The sandwich has a burger, a chicken fillet, bacon, and cheese crammed between two nuclear green buns. BK also claims it can actually increase your chance of nightmares. Happy Halloween.
When: Available through November 12
