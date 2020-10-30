A Rare Full Moon Will Appear on Halloween & It'll Be Near a Bright Red Mars

It's an outstanding month in history to be a werewolf . (At least, a werewolf who enjoys being a werewolf.) Not only are there two full moons in October, the second full moon, called a blue moon, lands right on Halloween.

Having a full moon visible in the U.S. on Halloween is rare. It's even less likely to have a situation where it almost swings around the entire world on the spooky holiday. (Even if the day doesn't carry the same significance in every country.) Only Australia and New Zealand will be left out of the fun, according to Bruce McClure of EarthSky, with that night's full moon being the first of two November full moons there. Nonetheless, if you needed any more confirmation that's a creepy, werewolf-friendly moon this year, this full moon, the second of autumn, is often referred to as the hunter's moon.

If you're worried about missing the Halloween treat, the moon will be visible from just about sunset to sunrise. There will be plenty of time to step out and see the hunter's moon. Though, if you miss it this time, you won't be able to catch a Halloween full moon again until October 31, 2039.

There's yet another reason the Halloween full moon is unique. You may hear it referred to it as a micro-moon. This is the full moon that occurs the furthest from Earth in 2020, making it the smallest full moon of the year.