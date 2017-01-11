Many Believe Halloween Masks Predict the Election and They've Been Right

This year, Trump is leading 55 percent to 45 percent, according to an early survey from Spirit Halloween. However, they and others have noted the different tone of this election. In that, ahem, spirit, they've teamed up with Harris Polls to shed some light on why people are choosing Trump masks.

The top response was, at 39 percent, because they thought the mask was funny. Twice as many people say they're dressing up to mock Trump as people who say they're dressing up as Clinton to mock her. In fact, the top reason cited for dressing up as Clinton (31 percent) was an admiration for Clinton.