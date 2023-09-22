5 Halloween Movie-Inspired Airbnbs You Can Stay in This Fall
From Wednesday's lair to a witches' compound, all the best places to get you creep on.
Halloween is the best time of the year—between dressing up, scaring yourself silly, and the abundance of beautiful foliage, there's no shortage of dopamine hits. But sometimes, in the quest to make a Halloween season truly memorable, we start to scramble. What party, haunted house or pumpkin patch can guarantee that you're having a Halloween to remember? One way to do that? Plan a stay in an extra scary Airbnb this fall.
The experts over at TravelPirates, a travel deals platform, did us all the service of identifying five of the scariest Airbnbs to book this fall.
"As we enter the fall season and the weather begins to shift, we can’t help but get excited for the most wonderful time of the year - Halloween," Phil Salcedo, head of market for TravelPirates, said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Each of these properties pay homage to some of our favorite Halloween films, such as The Addams Family and Beetlejuice."
Check out the haunted retreats below for inspiration on your next trip.
The Moonlight Manor
Oakland, California
This 150-year-old Victorian home has been transformed into a getaway designed by an experienced stagecraft and costume designer. Room options offer chances to camp in an indoor tree house and hang out in spaces dedicated to Beetlejuice. Rooms start at just $106 per night.
Haunted Mansion inspired Ghostly Retreat
Fullerton, California
This home pays homage to the garishly ghostly (and recently rebooted) Haunted Mansion. With lavish bedding and scary wall decor, it's a place to embrace the otherworldly. There are even some interactive ghost elements. The home sleeps up to eight guests and starts at $552 per night.
Magic of Wizards World of ChampionsGate
Davenport, Florida
No matter which house you've been sorted into, this Harry Potter-themed house has every type of Hogwarts dorm, plus levitating candles, a cupboard under the stairs, and even an interactive hallway meant to mimic Diagon Alley. This home can house 16 guests or more, and starts at $639 per night.
Warlock House: Witch's Ball, Seance, Magic Spells
Salem, Massachusetts
Located in one of the most popular Halloween towns in America, this creepy home is for those who still believe in the magic of Salem. The space features a bubbling cauldron, witch memorabilia, and even a haunted holiday. Certain October bookings even include complimentary tickets to the popular Witches' Ball. This home sleeps up to six guests, and starts at $899 per night for October dates, but are cheaper throughout the year.
Wednesday's Lair
Lincoln, Illinois
Inspired by the Addams family's most popular sibling's Netflix show, this stay really emphasizes Wednesday's love for all things dark. You'll find Thing’s hand, dark walls, weird furniture and more in this home, which was originally constructed in 1930. The home is large enough for six guests, and prices start at $183 per night.
