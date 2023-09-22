5 Halloween Movie-Inspired Airbnbs You Can Stay in This Fall

Halloween is the best time of the year—between dressing up, scaring yourself silly, and the abundance of beautiful foliage, there's no shortage of dopamine hits. But sometimes, in the quest to make a Halloween season truly memorable, we start to scramble. What party, haunted house or pumpkin patch can guarantee that you're having a Halloween to remember? One way to do that? Plan a stay in an extra scary Airbnb this fall.

The experts over at TravelPirates, a travel deals platform, did us all the service of identifying five of the scariest Airbnbs to book this fall.

"As we enter the fall season and the weather begins to shift, we can’t help but get excited for the most wonderful time of the year - Halloween," Phil Salcedo, head of market for TravelPirates, said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Each of these properties pay homage to some of our favorite Halloween films, such as The Addams Family and Beetlejuice."

Check out the haunted retreats below for inspiration on your next trip.

The Moonlight Manor

Oakland, California

This 150-year-old Victorian home has been transformed into a getaway designed by an experienced stagecraft and costume designer. Room options offer chances to camp in an indoor tree house and hang out in spaces dedicated to Beetlejuice. Rooms start at just $106 per night.