These High-End Halloween Sweets Are Too Cute to Pass Up

It's time to upgrade your Halloween sweets stash. The standard candy is great for trick-or-treaters, but for your own consumption, you deserve something a little bit more ornate. Enter the collaboration between Hi-Chew candies and Zola Bake, the cookie company known for making the iconic rainbow cookies.

The two companies created a custom box of sweets inspired by the new Hi-Chew raspberry flavor. The box is filled with red and orange ombre cookies, layered with raspberry jam, coated with chocolate, and decorated with little Halloween designs.

"This custom cookie creation with Zola Bakes is a delicious representation of a fan-favorite Hi-Chew flavor merging with a new approach to layered enjoyment. We're thrilled to have this cookie available for candy fanatics and cookie aficionados this Halloween season," said Tatsuya Takamiya, the chief marketing officer of Morinaga America, Inc, in a press release.

The box will be available for purchase throughout October at zolabakes.goldbelly.com for $56. At that price, these aren't for sharing with trick-or-treaters, but they'd probably make a good gift for the Halloween fanatic in your life.