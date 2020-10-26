Jack-o'-Lantern Pizzas Are Back at Papa John's, Papa Murphy's, & Elsewhere
Pizza for people whose favorite holiday is Halloween.
Pumpkins basically have two roles in our society. You either think they're to be used as a spice for your coffee, donuts, and, uh, hard seltzers or, they're an integral part of the creepiest time of the year. (We're not bringing pumpkin pies into this discussion.)
It's a cheesy part of Halloween, but in a year with far less Halloween than we all deserve, maybe a pumpkin-shaped pizza is the hero we need right now. The deluge of jack-o'-lantern pizzas is back for 2020. Papa John's and Papa Murphy's have both put their pumpkin-shaped pizzas back into the world to celebrate Halloween, as have local shops and even the grocery store Aldi.
Yeah, we know, pumpkin pizzas don't always come quite as pretty as they look in the promotional photos, and sometimes, like at Papa John's, they come uncut and slightly confusing. Nonetheless, here are all the places you can snag a pumpkin-shaped pizza in 2020.
Papa John's
The thin-crust Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza is back at the papa-less chain. As mentioned above, it comes uncut, and it only comes as a thin-crust pizza. It'll run you $11.
Papa Murphy's
The take-and-back chain has also brought back its Jack-O-Lantern Pizza. You can get theirs in large or family-sized. Both sizes come with a pair of black olive slices for the eyes. You can also upgrade the order and get ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for an extra $3, according to Chew Boom. The pizza will be available through October 31.
New/Early Find Alert🎃🍕 Mama Cozzi's Halloween Pumpkin Shaped Pizza for $3.99..This item is not supposed to be in stores until next week but I found them tonight at my local Aldi and couldn't resist buying a few😋How fun for Halloween! My kids are going to love them🎃It has a butternut squash sauce and 3 different cheeses🧀
Aldi
The grocery store has small pumpkin-shaped pizzas for sale this year. Mama Cozzi's Halloween Pumpkin Shaped Pizza is an elaborate pumpkin shape with butternut squash sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella eyes, and mascarpone cheese sauce. They cost $3.99 each.
Peter Piper Pizza
Snag a Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza for carryout, as well as Spiderweb Crunch Desserts and Create-Your-Own Potion Floats. The pizza is available throughout October.
We have a tricky treat planned for you next week, Halloween, The Pizza-O-Lantern: a customizable 11-inch, thin and crispy pizza in the shape of a jack-o-lantern, complete with edible eyes, nose and mouth formed by the customer's favorite toppings. . . The Pizza-O-Lantern pies will be offered October 30-November 1 at all 20 Fired Pie locations!
Fired Pie
The Arizona-based chain is offering an 11-inch thin-crust pumpkin pizza. Here, you get to pick the toppings that form the eyes and mouth. Though, it's only available from October 30 to November 1.
