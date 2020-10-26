Jack-o'-Lantern Pizzas Are Back at Papa John's, Papa Murphy's, & Elsewhere

Pumpkins basically have two roles in our society. You either think they're to be used as a spice for your coffee, donuts, and, uh, hard seltzers or, they're an integral part of the creepiest time of the year. (We're not bringing pumpkin pies into this discussion.)

It's a cheesy part of Halloween, but in a year with far less Halloween than we all deserve, maybe a pumpkin-shaped pizza is the hero we need right now. The deluge of jack-o'-lantern pizzas is back for 2020. Papa John's and Papa Murphy's have both put their pumpkin-shaped pizzas back into the world to celebrate Halloween, as have local shops and even the grocery store Aldi.

Yeah, we know, pumpkin pizzas don't always come quite as pretty as they look in the promotional photos, and sometimes, like at Papa John's, they come uncut and slightly confusing. Nonetheless, here are all the places you can snag a pumpkin-shaped pizza in 2020.