Here's Where You Can Get Halloween Tattoos for Cheap

Halloween is nearly as big of a holiday as Friday the 13th at some tattoo parlors. In many shops, Friday the 13th means cheap tattoos (and long lines).
On that sacred tattoo holy day, you pick a design from a flash sheet and get a quick tattoo for $13 and a $7 tip. Lots of parlors offer cheap deals you can pick off a flash sheet for Halloween, too, even if you aren't likely to find ink for quite that cheap. That's not a bad thing, though. It's worth paying the right price to make sure your artist takes their time, has a sanitary workspace, and is properly compensated for giving you a tattoo you love.
Nonetheless, it's still fun to grab a gruesome Halloween-inspired design from a flash sheet and be part of the day. Here are some tattoo parlors across the United States that are participating in Halloween specials.
Halloween Tattoos in Chicago
Krol Body Art
Book your appointment with Sean at Krol any time in October, and you can grab a $40 tattoo from the flash sheet. There will also be a special event on Friday, October 26 from 11am-8pm where you can stop in without an appointment.
Mind Crusher Tattoo
The Chicago shop is offering $31 tattoos with a mandatory $9 tip on Halloween for an even $40. As you might expect, you'll be picking the design off a flash sheet.
Tattoo Candy
For the entire month of October, Tattoo Candy will be offering these large designs for $100 apiece on arms and legs.
Halloween Tattoos in Denver
Kitchens Ink
All month long, you'll find spooky flash pieces from artists at Kitchens Ink. Most start at $100; some start as low as $80. Check out the Instagram and Facebook feeds to find samples of flash sheets.
Halloween Tattoos in Houston
Battle Royale
You can grab a design from the Battle Royale flash sheet on October 26 and 27. However, the only way to schedule an appointment is on the shop's Instagram post for the day. Details on how to book are available in the post, but the process is a bit complicated. Work will cost you around $100, depending on the placement.
Halloween Tattoos in Los Angeles
Alchemy Tattoo
The shop is doing Halloween deals every day in October. Tattoos start at $60. The flash sheets will be posted throughout the month to the Alchemy's Instagram page.
Halloween Tattoos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis Tattoo
The Minneapolis staple is running a flash event on October 27. The tattooing will kick off at 11am, and designs will be shared on the Facebook event page.
Halloween Tattoos in New York
Magic Cobra Tattoo Society
Pick up palm-sized tattoos for $100 on Halloween. You can grab them in color or black and white from noon to 9pm. However, they're only tattooing arms and legs, and the shop is only taking cash.
Halloween Tattoos in Philadelphia
Hunter Gatherer
There are a couple events happening at Hunter Gatherer. Two artists -- Mike Munter and Clay Willoughby -- will be tattooing on October 27 with flash pieces between $50 and $200. If you're in a costume you get VIP treatment. (You get to sign up first.) Then on Halloween, Jennifer Rahman and Dana Jones are offering themed pieces for $60 to $300. Also, a rep says there will be candy. Bonus.
Halloween Tattoos in San Francisco
Dream Masters Custom Tattoos
On Halloween, Dream Masters will be giving 50% off on Halloween-themed tattoos all day.
Halloween Tattoos in Seattle
Supergenius Tattoo
Supergenius is offering tattoos from flash sheets for $50-$150 on October 26 to 28. The flash sheets are being posted daily on the Supergenius Instagram feed.
Halloween Tattoos in Washington, DC
Laughing Hyena Tattoos
The parlor is going to have three artists working off flash sheets on Halloween. Each artist will contribute four designs to the flash sheet with a 13th design will be a collaboration between all three artists. The promotion will only run from 3-8pm, and it's first come, first served. The flash sheet will be posted to the shop's social media pages the day of the event.
Know More Shops Participating?
If you know of other tattoo parlors participating that aren't listed here, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
