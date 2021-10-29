Here's Where You Can Get Halloween Tattoos This Year

Shutterstock.com

Halloween is a big day for tattoos. At some shops, it's as big of a deal as Friday the 13th. On Friday the 13th, parlors across the US allow you to pick a design from a flash sheet and get a tattoo for $13 and a lucky $7 tip. (Sometimes it's more, sometimes it's just a special event.) Lots of shops host similar events on Halloween, even if most events aren't about getting a low-cost tattoo. (Don't forget that it's a tattoo and getting it as cheap as possible probably shouldn't be the goal.) Nonetheless, Halloween is a fun time to grab a gruesome tattoo from a flash sheet and enjoy an event thrown by your favorite shop. Here are some tattoo parlors across the United States that are participating in Halloween specials so you can get yourself a little something special on the best holiday of the year.

Halloween Tattoos in Austin Black Dagger Tattoo

The shop is doing Tattoo Plinko. You spend $160 and you get to drop a coin in its Plinko board. Depending on where you land, you'll get to choose from six different Halloween-themed designs. This is only happening on October 30, though, from noon to 8 pm. Tattoos are on arms and legs only.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger

Halloween Tattoos in Chicago Mind Crusher Tattoo

Every day until Halloween you can pick a design from the flash sheet to get a $31 tattoo with a minimum $9 tip.

Halloween Tattoos in Dallas Elm Street Tattoo

The shop is offering "get what you get" tattoos from a machine throughout the month of October. You're running out of time to jump on it.

Halloween Tattoos in Denver Kitchens' Ink Tattoo

For $100, you can use the "Get What You Get" gumball machine. Inside are flash designs. You'll get a tattoo of the design the machine spits out. If you want an additional spin to change designs, it'll cost $20.

Halloween Tattoos in Indianapolis Ceremony Tattoo

On October 30, Ceremony will have flash sheets with designs that start at $50. The shop requests that all patrons wear masks. That event page also says that you can get "goodies" if you dress up.

A couple of flash designs from Mr. Inkwell's for 2021. | Courtesy of Mr. Inkwell's

Halloween Tattoos in Los Angeles Mr. Inkwell's

The shop has Halloween flash sheets available through Halloween and all tattoos in October come with a free tarot card reading. On Halloween, they'll be open from 10 am to 5 pm with flash sheets that start at $99. There will also be giveaways on tattoo clothing and aftercare all day.

Halloween Tattoos in Nashville Grace and Glory Tattoo

The shop has a "Get What You Get" machine that will be available through Halloween. The tattoos will run you $100.

Halloween Tattoos in New York Live By the Sword

The shop is preparing to open a new storefront. At the Williamsburg location, you can pick from a flash sheet of original designs with prices from $50 to $200 for arms and legs. On October 31, Live By the Sword will open a new location in SoHo, and they'll have the same deal available. You can walk in, but you might have better luck if you book an appointment in advance.

Halloween Tattoos in Seattle Super Genius Tattoo

From October 29-31, Super Genius is offering flash tattoos starting at $50 on arms and legs. They're only accepting cash, and you have to wear a mask.