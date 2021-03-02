Halo Top's Adding New Frozen Fruit Treats to its Lineup for Spring

Depending on where you are in the world, temperatures might be lifting, the light might be lasting longer into the day, and you’re more than likely to start seeing springtime product launches all over the place. Like Starbucks’ iced drinks, Chili’s $5 margarita, and now Halo Top’s frozen fruit pops, many of those aim to aid refreshment in the balmy days to come.

Halo Top’s light ice cream pints and mini-pops have been populating frozen aisles for nearly a decade, and the “better for you” brand is expanding even further this season with its new line of fruit pops. As with its previous products, the pops are lower in sugar and calories than standard frozen aisle fare, according to a press release.

"We knew dessert lovers were craving more frozen fruit offerings, without the sugar overload, and these convenient new fruit pops do just that, in all five juicy, delicious flavors,” senior marketing manager Chelsea Parker said in the release.

The new pops come in strawberry, lime, coconut, pineapple, and mango varieties for about $4.79 for boxes of six.

