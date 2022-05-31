Halo Top Just Added 2 New Flavors to Its Keto Ice Cream Lineup

"I scream, you scream, we all scream for Keto-friendly ice cream." Well, that may not be exactly how the song goes, but that could very well be Halo Top’s version. The brand that specializes in low-calorie frozen treats just added two new flavors to its line of Keto Pops and Keto Pints that taste like classic desserts.

Halo Top’s new ice cream flavors are Turtle Cheesecake and Mint Chocolate Cookie. Both flavors are low in calories and sugar, but are high in protein, so you don’t have to feel too guilty about slamming down a pint on a Friday night.

The New Turtle Cheesecake flavor features frozen cheesecake pieces with caramel swirls, chocolate swirls, and pecan pieces. According to the company, the Turtle Cheesecake pint has 550 calories, 19 grams of protein, and 6 grams of net carbs, while the pop version of the dessert has 160 calories, 3 grams of protein, and 2 grams of net carbs.

The new Mint Chocolate Cookie flavor is a mint frozen dessert with chocolate cookie crumbles. Each pint contains 550 calories, 18 grams of protein, and 10 grams of net carbs. Each ice cream pop has 170 calories, 3 grams of protein, and 2 grams of net carbs.

If you're looking to get your protein and ice cream fix at the same time, you can find the new Mint Chocolate Cookie and Turtle Cheesecake flavors at retailers nationwide. The two new flavors are joined by eight other pint flavors and four ice cream pop flavors, which are all a part of Halo Top’s Keto line.