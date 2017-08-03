Halo Top Has 7 New Flavors You Can Eat a Pint at a Time

Halo Top, the creamery that brilliantly capitalizes on your ability to devour large quantities of ice cream with its low-calorie single-serving pints, recently announced it has overthrown Ben & Jerry's and Häagen-Dazs as the best-selling pint in the US. Now, the company is plotting to further dominate your late-night ice cream binges with the launch of seven new flavors.
Halo Top revealed the batch of new pints on Thursday, saying all seven will roll out to frozen food sections nationwide later this month. The new flavors, including Rainbow Swirl, will join classics like Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, and Strawberry for a total of 17 flavors in the creamery's low-calorie lineup. All seven contain 20g of protein and range from 240 to 360 calories per pint, which means you can feel slightly better about eating the whole damn thing by yourself in one sitting. Keyword: slightly.
Here's the full line of new flavors, per a press release:
- Pancakes & Waffles: buttery pieces of pancakes and waffles, plus pockets of maple syrup
- Cinnamon Roll: chunks of doughy cinnamon rolls with cinnamon icing swirls
- Green Tea Mochi: delicate mochi bite mixed with flavors of green tea
- Rainbow Swirl: neon hues of juicy orange, tart lime and sweet raspberry
- Candy Bar: crunchy peanuts, layers of chocolate, and caramel swirls
- Chocolate Covered Banana: banana ice cream swirled with milk chocolate
- Caramel Macchiato: coffee ice cream packed with caramel ribbons
Of course, few things have ever stopped you from spooning your way to the bottom of a pint of ice cream, but if for some reason you needed an excuse to do so, this could very well be it. Just try not to get brain freeze.
