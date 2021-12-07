More Than 117 Tons of Pork & Pepperoni Have Been Recalled Over Listeria

Alexander & Hornung, a part of Perdue Premium Meat, is recalling about 234,000 pounds of cooked ham and pepperoni due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes. The recall was announced by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

There are a lot of products that fall under the recall, but all 17 of them will have the establishment number "EST. M10125" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Additionally, they were distributed nationwide, so the recall isn't just limited to a handful of states. Unlike other recent recalls, none of these products are past their "sell by" or "best by" date. So, people may still have them in the fridge.

Here are the products under recall, according to the notice. Find package weights and "best by" dates in this list from FSIS. Additionally, there are images of the product labels here.

Wellshire Wood Smoked No Carving Required Spiral Sliced All Natural Semi-Boneless Cooked Seasoned Uncured Ham

Wellshire Wood Smoked Semi-Boneless All Natural Cooked Seasoned Uncured Ham

Alexander & Hornung Glazed Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Honey Ham With Natural Juices Ready to Eat

Alexander & Hornung Boneless Ham Water Added Fully Cooked

Alexander & Hornung Super Trim Bone-In Ham Steak

Alexander & Hornung Fully Cooked Ready to Eat Ham With Natural Juices

Food Club Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Ham With Natural Juices Honey Cured

Garrett Valley Farms All Natural Spiral Sliced Uncured Ham Fully Cooked Semi-Boneless

Butcher Boy Boneless Fully Cooked Ham Water Added

Niman Ranch All Natural Applewood Smoked Uncured Ham

Open Nature Spiral Sliced Seasoned Uncured Ham Semi-Boneless Cooked

Five Star Brand Pepperoni

Big Y Bone-In Hickory Smoked Ham Steak

Fortunately, no illnesses have yet been reported in connection with the recalled pork products. If you've got them in the fridge or freezer, however, throw them out or return them for a refund.