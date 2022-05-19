Ham Sold at Walmart Is Subject to a Public Health Alert Because It May Be Undercooked

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ham sold at Walmart.

The ready-to-eat ham is getting called out because the meat isn’t fully cooked—and thus, not really ready-to-eat—due to underprocessing. The FSIS issued the alert to make sure people who have the ham at home avoid eating it. A recall, however, was not “requested because it is believed that the product is no longer available for customers to purchase.”

So, you don’t have to look out for it while grocery shopping, but you might have it in the fridge. The Black Forest Ham in question was produced by Plumrose USA, which slings its meats under the label Swift Prepared Foods. You’re looking for one-pound resealable plastic packages of “Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added” with a best-by date of July 15, 2022.

The ham was sold at Walmart locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the undercooked ham. It may not formally be part of a recall, but the end result for ham lovers is basically the same. Throw it out if you’ve got it or return it to Walmart for a refund.