Hamburger & Hot Dog Buns Are Being Recalled Due to Salmonella and Listeria

We're still in the thick of grilling season. However, you don't want your backyard guests to be going home with a side of sleeping in the bathroom for a few nights. So, you'll want to take note of a recall shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on August 16.

Hostess is recalling a host of hamburger and hot dog buns due to the potential for listeria and salmonella contamination. The recall launched when Best Harvest Bakeries, a co-manufacturer with Hostess, notified the company of the potential issues. Fortunately, there have been no reports of illnesses associated with the products at this time.

The products were distributed nationwide. The specific products are Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Hostess Soft White Hot Dog Buns. The FDA recall page has a list of the batch numbers and best-by dates that are part of the recall. It's quite long, so we aren't including the complete list of dates here.

Both listeria and salmonella can cause serious and occasionally fatal infections, particularly in children, elderly people, and individuals with weakened immune systems. So, don't take any risks with these products. You'll want to chuck them in the bin or return them for a refund.