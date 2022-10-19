Cookies Have Been Recalled Over Misbranding

Hammond's Candies has announced a recall, which was shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 17.

The Denver-based company has recalled five-ounce boxes of Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies. Those treats may contain peanuts, but the label does not state the presence of the nuts. That can be a dangerous or even life-threatening situation for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts.

The company says in the notice that the cookies were distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail orders. They were distributed in cardstock boxes with a UPC of "6 91355 89889 5" and a best-by date of "6/29/2023A." That date can be found on a sticker at the lower-right corner of the back of the box.

As is usually the case, the FDA and the company recommend you not eat the recalled products. You can return them for a refund at the place of purchase. Then you can go get yourself some more cookies. More information, including images of the recalled product and contact information for the company, can be found on the FDA recall page.