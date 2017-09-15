These Insane Ice Cream Platters Come With 32 Delicious Scoops

When ice cream already so easy to eat straight from the pint, it's not often that you get to savor a delicious scoop of the stuff as part of an enormous and possibly even more delicious ice cream platter. But the geniuses at Hammond's Gourmet Ice Cream in San Diego decided it doesn't have to be this way. To help you satiate your need for mass ice-cream intake, the humble mini chain has a solution: a 32-scoop ice cream platter you can share with some friends. It's basically the huge beer flight from your favorite bar, but with ice cream instead.
Before you start booking a trip to southern California, get a load of the details: Hammond's serves a total of 300 flavors, and puts just 32 in its daily rotation. In other words, you can literally try every flavor on any given day with the 32-scoop behemoth. It's quite simply the perfect way to dessert-binge.
But there is a method to this madness, as the ice cream is imported from Hawaii and made with 18% butterfat, which increases its creamy texture. To put this in perspective, this ice cream was literally whisked to the mainland United States to be consumed en masse on tiny cones.
There's an array of flavors like blueberry cheesecake, Kona coffee, and Thai tea in daily rotation and if 32 scoops and cones is a bit too much, don't sweat it. Hammond's offers smaller flights with six scoops, and even a sundae flight with five scoops. In any case, just be sure to eat the mountain of sugary indulgence before it melts.
