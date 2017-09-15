Food & Drink

These Insane Ice Cream Platters Come With 32 Delicious Scoops

By Published On 09/15/2017 By Published On 09/15/2017

Trending

related

It’ll Cost You an Extra $75 to Use a Major New iPhone Feature

related

Prepare Your Central Nervous System, Jolt Cola Is Coming Back

related

Watching an Anvil Smash a Bunch of Spray Paint Cans Is Extremely Satisfying

related

'The Shape of Water' Is a Romance Between Woman and Merman That's Absolutely Gorgeous

When ice cream already so easy to eat straight from the pint, it's not often that you get to savor a delicious scoop of the stuff as part of an enormous and possibly even more delicious ice cream platter. But the geniuses at Hammond's Gourmet Ice Cream in San Diego decided it doesn't have to be this way. To help you satiate your need for mass ice-cream intake, the humble mini chain has a solution: a 32-scoop ice cream platter you can share with some friends. It's basically the huge beer flight from your favorite bar, but with ice cream instead. 

Before you start booking a trip to southern California, get a load of the details: Hammond's serves a total of 300 flavors, and puts just 32 in its daily rotation. In other words, you can literally try every flavor on any given day with the 32-scoop behemoth. It's quite simply the perfect way to dessert-binge.

But there is a method to this madness, as the ice cream is imported from Hawaii and made with 18% butterfat, which increases its creamy texture. To put this in perspective, this ice cream was literally whisked to the mainland United States to be consumed en masse on tiny cones.

There's an array of flavors like blueberry cheesecake, Kona coffee, and Thai tea in daily rotation and if 32 scoops and cones is a bit too much, don't sweat it. Hammond's offers smaller flights with six scoops, and even a sundae flight with five scoops. In any case, just be sure to eat the mountain of sugary indulgence before it melts.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like