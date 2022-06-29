You Can Win a Stay at This Snack-Themed Hamptons House with a Stocked Kitchen

New Yorkers know the struggle of finding a decent Hamptons house for the summer. If you don't, take my word for it and enter to win a free stay instead. Heluva Good! Dips has transformed its already luxurious East Hampton property into a "snack-ation destination" for the summer.

The house is not only decked out in merch but the brand's bestselling snacks too. Each bedroom boasts its own mini-fridge brimming with dips, while the actual kitchen is packed with a rainbow snacking pantry. The rest of the grounds include "dip-ified" day beds, a pool and pool floats, a hot tub, and outdoor games.

"Summer is the time to set your 'out of office' on, experience new adventures, relax and enjoy the things you love most in a well-deserved vacation," the brand said in a statement to Thrillist. "To help dip fanatics experience this in the most delicious way possible, Heluva Good! Dips is unveiling its Heluva Good! Snack-ation Destination house in the Hamptons and giving dip fans the chance to win a two-night stay!"