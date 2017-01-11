News

Retro-Loving Hamster Runs Real Life 'Super Mario Bros.' Level

By Published On 08/25/2016 By Published On 08/25/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Every now and then, everything feels right in the world. It feels like there's some force working hard to pull everything great about the world together into unexpectedly wonderful combinations. Take, for instance, a running course for a hamster that looks like the first level of the original Super Mario Bros.

A YouTube user in Japan built this wonderful course, plopped her hamster Hamumario down, and then set the entire thing to the classic Mario soundtrack. That includes the proper sound cues for when Hamumario descends the warp pipe and when it completes the level.

Some footage appeared online back in July of the course being built — and maybe a little destroyed by Hamumario. But the real gold is the finished product. The creator teases that there may be more to come soon, saying she hopes to proceed to the next level. Hopefully, it involves a collaboration between Hamumario and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who made a grand entrance from a green warp pipe at the Rio Olympics closing ceremony last week.

Watch the video above and then someone needs to take it upon themselves to build a bigger version of this for their cat. Please.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Map Shows You Which Apple Stores Have AirPods in Stock

related

READ MORE
The Election-Related Questions Each State Googled More Than Every Other State

related

READ MORE
The Chicago Cubs Won an Intense World Series and People Lost Their Damn Minds

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like