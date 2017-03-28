The Internet Had a Field Day With This 'Hand Salad' Recipe

Monday, food magazine Bon Appétit tweeted out a recipe for what they called hand salad. It was basically exactly what it sounds like.
The image accompanying the tweet shows a hand dipping a leaf of lettuce in what looks like a bowl of ranch dressing. (It's not ranch dressing. It's a pretty delicious-sounding yogurt-lemon dressing.) Naturally, giving a name to what looks like salad prepared by the world's laziest chef caused inspired reactions online.
Readers used the naming logic to rename weird food habits of their own, like dipping bread right into the jar of peanut butter or tossing back a handful of feta cheese. Others thought the name sounded a little lewd. Others still bemoaned the arrival of the end times.
This one even earned a retweet from Bon Appétit itself.
More importantly, could this have been an incredibly elaborate Star Wars reveal?
The furor inspired one chain to give serious thought to a new appetizer. (However, every business needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror before engaging in April Fool's Day jokes. Most of the time these "jokes" are boring, transparent PR stunts.)
As ridiculous as it sounds, you know you'd eat this if a lazy friend served it with dinner. They made it look good.
h/t Someecards
