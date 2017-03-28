News

The Internet Had a Field Day With This 'Hand Salad' Recipe

By Published On 03/28/2017 By Published On 03/28/2017
hand salad reactions
Shutterstock

Trending

related

If You Love Thin Mints You're Going to Love This Beer

related

This Map Shows How Long You'll Have to Drive to See the Total Solar Eclipse

related

Elon Musk's New Company Will Put Computers in Our Brains

related

Breakout Your Grandma's Skillet for These Garlic Pizza Knots

Monday, food magazine Bon Appétit tweeted out a recipe for what they called hand salad. It was basically exactly what it sounds like.

The image accompanying the tweet shows a hand dipping a leaf of lettuce in what looks like a bowl of ranch dressing. (It's not ranch dressing. It's a pretty delicious-sounding yogurt-lemon dressing.) Naturally, giving a name to what looks like salad prepared by the world's laziest chef caused inspired reactions online. 

Readers used the naming logic to rename weird food habits of their own, like dipping bread right into the jar of peanut butter or tossing back a handful of feta cheese. Others thought the name sounded a little lewd. Others still bemoaned the arrival of the end times.

This one even earned a retweet from Bon Appétit itself. 

More importantly, could this have been an incredibly elaborate Star Wars reveal?

The furor inspired one chain to give serious thought to a new appetizer. (However, every business needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror before engaging in April Fool's Day jokes. Most of the time these "jokes" are boring, transparent PR stunts.)

As ridiculous as it sounds, you know you'd eat this if a lazy friend served it with dinner. They made it look good. 

h/t Someecards

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Drought-Stricken Cobra Calmly Accepts Drink From a Water Bottle

related

READ MORE
Spiders Could Literally Eat All of Us and Take Over the World

related

READ MORE
This Poutine Burger From Carl's Jr. Is So Canadian It's Sorry It Wasn't Here Sooner

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More