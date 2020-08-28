FDA Warns of Hand Sanitizers Designed to Look Like Food and Booze

Do not believe your lying eyes: Although that hand sanitizer is packaged in what appears to be a vodka bottle, it is not an appropriate addition to your tonic. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is asking that, due to the rise of clever but perhaps misguided packaging, consumers double-check their consumables to ensure that they are not, in fact, poison.

“The agency has discovered that some hand sanitizers are being packaged in beer cans, children’s food pouches, water bottles, juice bottles and vodka bottles. Additionally, the FDA has found hand sanitizers that contain food flavors, such as chocolate or raspberry,” an August 27 press release reads. “Hand sanitizer can be toxic when ingested.”

This isn’t the first time 2020's hottest commodity came under federal scrutiny this year. The FDA had to recall more than 150 hand sanitizers this summer due to “concerningly low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients in hand sanitizer products.” The agency also asked consumers to trash sanitizers that “are or may be contaminated with methanol." The full list is here.

This does not mean we should wash our hands of the stuff all together -- hand sanitizer is still useful at times when soap and water are unavailable. But maybe manufacturers can cool it with the trompe-l’œil packaging, just for the duration of the pandemic.