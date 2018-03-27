This Suave Airport Worker Got a Pay Cut After Going Viral for Being Super-Handsome

Being freakishly beautiful has its drawbacks. Consider the parable of the suave airport worker in Xiamen, China, who became internet famous recently when a video of him looking extremely handsome at work circulated on social media. People were enraptured by his easy-going swagger and his resemblance to South Korean actor Song Joong-Ki. As you can see in the video above, he made that bulky headset look like a must-have accessory.
But things took a dark turn for our hero. China News Service reports that the world's love of this man led to a 10% pay cut, as the video documented him violating the company's dress code and walking around with his hands in his pockets (a huge part of his debonair appeal!).
"Taking into consideration the influential impact this video has made, the aggravated penalty must be applied," the company said. They may have a point considering at least 1 million people saw the video on the website Tik Tok, according to China News Service.
But some of his loyal fans found this reasoning suspect. One user of Weibo, China's top microblogging site, speculated that "His boss must be jealous of his handsomeness." The preternaturally attractive airport worker, however, claimed that in his view the company "did nothing wrong."
To think he's level-headed on top of everything else.
h/t Travel & Leisure
