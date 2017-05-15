A 'Hangry' Passenger Had Pizza Delivered Right to His Stalled Amtrak Train

Every once in a while, a major airline will make headlines for buying a crapload of pizzas for passengers stuck on a delayed flights. Passengers stuck on delayed trains often aren't as lucky, so when a hungry man recently found himself stranded on a stalled Amtrak train, he took matters into his own hands.
More than hour after Amtrak train 161 stalled en route from NYC to Washington D.C. on Sunday, a passenger named Mitch Katz became so "hangry" that he ordered a pizza and had it delivered right to his damn train car, according to a report by ABC News. Katz tweeted a video on Sunday afternoon, showing a dedicated -- dare we say heroic -- Dom's Pizza delivery dude walking along a rocky embankment next to the train to complete the bizarre order. We can only hope Katz gave him a helluva big tip for saving the day.
"Problem solved," Katz said in the tweet (shown below).
Katz didn't say how many pizzas he ordered, but subsequent tweets show he offered a slice to at least one other passenger who was venting about the frustrating delay on Twitter. Meanwhile, moms stuck aboard the train shared their Mother's Day champagne gifts with their fellow passengers, according to a report by CBS New York. In the end, they arrived in DC nearly three hours late.
This heroic answer to "hanger" is just further proof that pizza delivery people are superheroes. All they're missing are capes.
