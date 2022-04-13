This New Museum Will Take You Inside Some of the World's Most Famous Fairy Tales

Hans Christian Andersen is responsible for some of the most famous fairy tales. The Danish author wrote "The Little Mermaid," "The Ugly Duckling," and "The Princess and The Pea," among many other stories. Now, in a new museum in Denmark, you'll be able to see his fantastical world brought to life.

After a seven-year renovation, the H.C. Andersen Hus museum is fully open to guests. It is an 18,000-square-foot space that is home to an underground museum, a children's cultural center, and a labyrinth garden.

According to Lonely Planet, the same architects who created the new Olympic stadium in Tokyo, Kengo Kuna designed it. "The idea behind the architectural design resembled Andersen's method, where a small world suddenly expands to a bigger universe," Kengo Kuma told Lonely Planet.

Entry into this space, which begins in the small yellow cottage where Andersen was born in 1805, costs $24 (or £19) for adults and is free for children. To visit, secure tickets and entry times in advance from the museum's website.

"From the moment you step into the building, the exhibition whisks you [further] away from the familiar and ever deeper into Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tales, where everything we believe we recognise shows us new sides of itself," the website for the museum states. "On this journey, you will find that the architecture weaves with its magical gardens—to create an unique experience, borne on the wings of unprecedented creative genius and humor."

For anyone already planning a trip to Denmark or who considers themselves a serious fan of Andersen's prolific work, it will be worth your time to stop at this newly opened museum.