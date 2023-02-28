A New Study Just Named the Happiest Cities in the U.S.

The International Day of Happiness is just around the corner, and to celebrate the day on March 20, the personal finance website WalletHub released a handy report of the happiest cities in America.

To come up with the results, WalletHub analyzed over 30 indicators of happiness across 180 of the largest cities in the US. Indicators were grouped into three categories, including emotional and physical wellbeing, income and employment, and community and environment. Factors such as the life satisfaction index, adequate sleep rate, and life expectancy belonged to the first category, while poverty rate, job satisfaction, and unemployment rate fell under the income and employment category. The community and environment category included the separation and divorce rate and ideal weather, among others.

America's jolliest city, according to the study, is California's very own Fremont. With a total score of 76.10/100, the city ranks ranked highest in both the emotional and physical wellbeing and the community and environment categories. Couples in Fremont like to stick together, and the separation and divorce rate is the lowest in the country (9.02%). It isn't the best city for income and employment, though, as it ranks 34th in that aspect. For likely similar reasons, Fremont was also recently named among the nation's least stressful cities for workers in a separate study.

Not only does the Golden State win the first place, it also is able to snag the second spot on the happiest US cities list. If you're looking for yet another happy town, look no further than San Jose, which ranked second in emotional and physical wellbeing and third in income and employment.

California can't have it all, though, and that's where the Midwest swoops in. Madison, Wisconsin is the third happiest city in the US, according to WalletHub. While Madison's income and employment isn't necessarily stellar (but still not bad, considering the city snagged the 41st spot in that category), both emotional and physical wellbeing and community and environment are great. Respectively, the city ranked fifth and eight in those categories, and it flaunts an overall score of 69.72/100.

Take a look at the top 10 happiest cities in the US below:

1. Fremont, California (76.10)

2. San Jose, California (70.35)

3. Madison, Wisconsin (69.72)

4. Overland Park, Kansas (68.93)

5. San Francisco, California (68.73)

6. Irvine, California (67.83)

7. Columbia, Maryland (67.71)

8. Sioux Falls, South Dakota (67.02)

9. South Burlington, Vermont (66.51)

10. Burlington, Vermont (65.83)

