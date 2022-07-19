These Are the Happiest Sports Fans in the U.S.

Growing up a Chicago sports fan, I became accustomed to disappointment, with the exception of the Cub's 2016 World Series win. But despite the losses, there's a sense of pride you can't find anywhere but those Wrigley Field bleachers (with a cup snake in progress, no less).

Most fandoms feel the same, though some more than others. Sports betting community OLBG published a survey analyzing the happiest fans in the US. The Milwaukee Brewers landed in the number one spot for the MLB category (ah, that midwestern optimism!), while the New Orleans Saints and Memphis Grizzlies scored the highest for the NFL and NBA.

"While the largest and most successful teams often generate the most public interest, which in turn can translate into a larger community of fans, they aren't necessarily the most enthusiastic or committed groups," OLBG wrote in a blog post. "Smaller teams often benefit from having close ties to their local community, hiring local talent, and hosting community events."

The report isn't off-base either. Case in point: The Chicago Cubs landed in the top 10 for happiest fans, despite the team's historically tumultuous record.

Here are the top 10 MLB teams with the happiest fans:

1. Milwaukee Brewers

2. Atlanta Braves

3. Seattle Mariners

4. St. Louis Cardinals

5. Detroit Tigers

6. Cincinnati Reds

7. Boston Red Sox

8. San Diego Padres

9. Chicago Cubs

10. Philadelphia Phillies & New York Mets

The company analyzed the average likes received by each team on their Twitter and Instagram accounts and the ratio of "love" reactions to "angry" reactions on Facebook. You can head to the site to check the full breakdown by league.