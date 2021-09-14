This Map Shows the Happiest (and Unhappiest States) in America

Happiness is subjective. What makes one person happy, might spell misery for another. The same can be said for states. No matter where you're from, there's a sense of home-state pride that people from other states just don't get. There's no way of knowing if any one state really is better than another, but data analysts have been able to pin down which states are the happiest. The findings might surprise you. Personal finance site WalletHub ranked all 50 states on a number of factors, including physical well-being, environment, and 29 other key metrics. What it found is that the happiest states in America aren't the ones that are most popular, nor the ones with the best weather. The No. 1 happiest state in America is Utah, according to the data. The state rose in the rankings to dethrone Hawaii, which held the top spot for seven years straight, according to CNBC.

Here are the top 10 happiest states in America: 1. Utah

2. Minnesota

3. Hawaii

4. California

5. North Dakota

6. South Dakota

7. Idaho

8. Maryland

9. New Jersey

10. Massachusetts The big takeaway from WalletHub's findings is that money can't buy happiness, but it certainly helps. States with low unemployment rates, high income growth rates, and reasonable work hours (Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon, to name a few) were among the happiest. New Jersey had the lowest share of adult depression, with Hawaii not far behind. The Garden State also had the lowest suicide rate and ranked No. 3 for lowest divorce rate. Although Hawaii was dethroned and bumped to third place on WalletHub's list of happiest states, the people there are doing fine. The state ranked high in lowest divorce rate and lowest share of adult depression. If you're looking to start anew, you might want to keep this list in mind. But remember, happiness looks different for everyone. If you're looking to crush career goals and rake in the dough, move to Oregon. If you're ready to settle down, and also don't want to work too much, Utah could be the place for you. Or, you could stay put. After all, there's no place like home.

