These Are the Happiest (and Unhappiest) States in the U.S.

That's a very precise way of saying that the results of the below ranking aren't just based on a lot of guesswork.

"In order to determine the happiest states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2) Work Environment and 3) Community & Environment," the personal finance website's study states . "We evaluated those dimensions using 30 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness."

If you're wondering who made it through 2022 as the happiest group of people in the United States, a new WalletHub study has the answers. In a ranking of all 50 states, the happiest and least happiest may surprise you.

These are the 10 happiest states, according to WalletHub data:

1. Hawaii

2. Maryland

3. Minnesota

4. Utah

5. New Jersey

6. Idaho

7. California

8. Illinois

9. Nebraska

10. Connecticut

Hawaii, the happiest state based on this ranking has an overall score of 66.31 out of 100 — which is still a D. So, that's kind of bleak. But, at the top of the list, that means that Hawaii is home to people that have an overall happier quality of life compared to everyone else. Maryland, coming in second place, narrowly edges out over third place Minnesota. All of the top three states were also among the top 10 in last year's ranking from WalletHub, though Maryland experienced a significant jump, coming in eighth place last year. Utah, New Jersey, Idaho, and California also made repeat appearances among the top 10 this year.

Now, on the very bottom of the least are the 10 least happy states, according to the WalletHub study.

41. Missouri

42. New Mexico

43. Tennessee

44. Oklahoma

45. Mississippi

46. Alabama

47. Kentucky

48. Arkansas

49. Louisiana

50. West Virginia

All 10 states on this list ranked low in the Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Work Environment, and Community & Environment portions of the analysis. Living in an environment that doesn't aid in your happiness can make a major impact on your life.

"Community environments have an important influence on happiness and health. In addition to your daily activities and choices, living in a community that offers access to resources and opportunities, and engenders a sense of safety, belonging, connection, and support helps people to thrive," Maryam Kia-Keating, a clinical psychologist and founder of Power of Drishti Meditations, told WalletHub. "Schools, neighborhoods, and community and faith-based organizations can play a big role in helping support well-being and cultivating collective happiness."

If you are thinking about switching up your environment (maybe you’re in one of those states that rank low on happiness—or maybe your state’s happiness ranking isn’t ringing true to you—Thrillist has all the information you need to relocate. Check out the best towns and cities in America for future homebuyers, and the most popular states to move to this year.