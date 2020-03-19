Woman Gets Adorable, Socially Distant 95th Birthday Surprise on Her Lawn

Thanks to the internet, we can listen to live symphonies, visit national parks, and watch Netflix with loved ones while still social distancing. But we can't stand around a cake, spitting "happy birthday" onto one another and our 95-year-old family members. We have to do what the Byrne family did on Wednesday, and sing at the edge of front lawns.
Kathleen Byrne's plans to celebrate her 95th birthday were canceled last weekend due to coronavirus concerns, according to a report by CNN, but her family still showed up near her door four days later to give her the best birthday celebration they could.
In a video originally posted on Instagram by Kathleen's grand daughter, Sara, you can see 15 people and some pups standing at the edge of Kathleen's front lawn, holding up the letters of "Happy Birthday" and singing in better-than-average key. The post's caption reads, "We had to keep our distance but we couldn’t not see our best girl on her birthday!!! Happy 95th Gram we love you SO much!!!" followed by emojis of love and exaltation.
"Oh, I love it. Thank you," a visibly charmed Kathleen says from her spot on the doorstep. "I'm sorry we aren't all together."
Kathleen, whose seven sons went on to have 22 children, cumulatively, is a beloved matriarch.
"We wanted to show up for her to make her feel special on her big day no matter what," Sara said, per the CNN report. And may we all continue showing up in big ways and small during this time of strange birthdays. Just make sure you don't sing badly into the windows of an entire apartment building.
