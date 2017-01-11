In Honor of Festivus, Here's an Airing of Grievances for 2016

2016 has basically been a total wash, but all's not lost: today (December 23rd) happens to be Festivus, the made-up holiday brought to us by Seinfeld's Frank Costanza.

One of the main pillars of Festivus -- apart from the aluminum pole, of course -- is the airing of grievances, and in the interest of putting this crappy 365 days behind us, we've decided to explicate a few of the collective horrors we've all had to live through over the last year.

We've got a lot of problems with you, 2016, and now you're gonna hear about it.



Gods of Egypt

Let's get the ball rolling with the disastrous box office bomb that featured Gerard Butler and Jaime Lannister as towering, mythological Egyptian figureheads. Between its woefully whitewashed casting, hollow special effects, charmless protagonists, and impossibly awkward pacing, Gods of Egypt managed to encapsulate nearly every complaint people have had with movies this year. That's not to say there weren't any films worth seeing, mind you, but the argument still stands.